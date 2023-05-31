Rivian R1T owner Stephen Goodrich has shared tips on maximizing the R1T’s range on his YouTube channel Charge Overland.

Goodrich owns a glacier white Rivian R1T Launch Edition with the adventure package. Its quad-motor setup helps it accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3 seconds, while its 135-kilowatt-hour battery provides an EPA-estimated 314-mile range. The quad-motor Rivian R1T’s range has since been updated to 328 miles.

Goodrich has covered thousands of miles in his R1T and knows how to conserve range using simple tricks. He has tested the electric pickup over varying terrain, distances, and temperatures and his results might be insightful for future or current R1T owners.

The Rivian R1T has multiple charging outlets for devices and external appliances. Through the infotainment, owners can choose to turn these outlets on or off.

When Goodrich left them on for 12 hours without plugging in any device, while the outside temperature hovered around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the R1T’s battery drained by 3-5 percent, losing between 9-12 miles range. When the outlets were turned off, the electric truck lost just 1 percent range over 12 hours.

Next, he shared tips on how to conserve energy while camping or overlanding. Rivian offers three energy use options on its infotainment: Stay Off, Normal and Stay On. Goodrich recommends using the Stay Off mode while camping as it switches the power off, shuts down the displays, and disables the climate to improve range.

The Normal mode leaves some of these settings on, while the Stay On mode keeps the power, displays, and climate running if the occupants want to spend more time in the cabin.

He experimented with the Normal and Stay-Off modes, using each for 12 hours with outside temperatures between 65-75F. The R1T lost 1 percent range, between 3-5 miles, when the Normal mode was left on, while it lost no range with the Stay Off mode. 3-5 miles of range drop may sound insignificant but can be incremental in overall energy savings while being away from charging stations.

Goodrich has shared several other tips owners can use to maximize their R1T’s range, including suggestions on driving modes, driving patterns, and how externally mounted gear might affect range. Watch his video above, and let us know in the comments any other tips you think are necessary for covering some extra miles in an EV.