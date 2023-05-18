The Volkswagen ID. Buzz debuted just over a year ago, but not for those of us in North America. It's already on sale in other parts of the world, but only the long-wheelbase model will be sold on the west side of the Atlantic Ocean. And we'll finally get a proper look at that stretched van on June 2, the official debut date for North American ID. Buzz.

In fact, VW wants to make sure nobody forgets that day, now or in the future. Working with The National Day Calendar, June 2 will become the International Volkswagen Bus Day, no doubt celebrated annually with classic bus gatherings and the occasional ID. Buzz, when it finally reaches showrooms anyway.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB Spy Photos

17 Photos

"Whether you call them Buses, Bullis or Kombis, the legacy Type 2s have left on modern culture is unmatched," said Cameron Batten, chief communications officer for VW Group in America. "As we continue to introduce the T2’s 21st Century electric successor, the ID. Buzz, we’re thrilled to create this annual day of celebration for Volkswagen bus fans and enthusiasts everywhere."

There's no big mystery on how the North American ID. Buzz will look. With the smaller two-row model having debuted for Europe in March 2022, it will have the same flat face with thin headlights and trim features. Prototypes thus far have featured a single color for the exterior, but two-tone finishes are certainly part of the EV's charm and they will endure for the larger model.

That's where things become a bit less certain, as we still don't know how much larger it will be. We've heard it will stretch an extra 10.6 inches over stock, which doesn't sound like much on paper but it makes a big difference for a vehicle. In this case, it's a big enough difference to add an extra seat in the back.

We also don't know for sure if the extra length will lead to a larger battery pack. As it stands now, the ID. Buzz gets an 82.0-kWh battery to power a single electric motor, generating 201 hp. A dual-motor version with more power is expected for North America, which could see a larger 111-kWh battery called upon to produce 300 hp.

Our questions should be answered in just a few weeks. Unfortunately, buyers in North America will still have to wait until 2024 to drive one.