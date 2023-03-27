Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, is increasing production of its ID. Buzz all-electric van to reduce wait times and expand to global markets.

According to the company, more than 32,000 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (passenger version) and the ID. Buzz Cargo (cargo van version) were produced cumulatively, compared to 10,800 units produced in 2022.

Out of that, nearly 10,000 vehicles have been delivered, which means that thousands of customers are waiting in queue for their vehicles (the estimated delivery time is now Q3 2023). Let's recall that as of the end of 2022, there were some 26,600 orders in Europe. The company's representative recently told the Automobilwoche (via Electrive) that production and deliveries will now accelerate.

In 2023, VWCV plans to produce 44,000 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which would be a substantial number, but it's still just the beginning.

The most significant increase is expected in mid-2024, when the Volkswagen T6.1 van will be phased out at the Hanover plant, leaving more space for the ID. Buzz. At that point, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz production might reach 650-700 units per day (or 3,250-3,500 per week, assuming 5 days per week). That's more than 150,000 units per year.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz definitely has a chance to become one of the best-selling all-electric vans in the world.

This summer, Volkswagen will present the long-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz, which will be launched in the North American market in 2024. The German manufacturer is also preparing to expand ID. Buzz sales outside Europe to 15 new markets, including Japan, Turkey, and Israel.

We are eager to see new battery options, above the current 82-kilowatt-hour (kWh) version. A longer wheelbase would accommodate a bigger battery pack and open possibilities for more applications.

Meanwhile, VWCV will continue to produce the T7 Multivan model in Hanover (300-350 units per day), while the T6.1 successor to be produced in partnership with Ford in Turkey (based on the upcoming Ford E-Transit Custom).