The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been spotted for the first time in long-wheelbase guise, offering the best preview yet of the US-spec model arriving in 2024.

The longer version of the ID. Buzz has been spied without any camouflage while undergoing cold weather testing somewhere in northern Scandinavia, near the Arctic Circle.

While the front and rear ends look identical to the short-wheelbase model that's currently on sale in Europe, big changes can be noticed on the sides of the vehicle. The distance between the front and rear axles is noticeably longer, and the rear sliding doors are noticeably larger.

Besides the alloy wheels in a different design from what we've seen so far on the ID. Buzz, this LWB prototype doesn't seem to feature any other styling changes.

No photos of the interior are available and the dark-tinted rear windows prevent us from peeking inside, but the ID. Buzz LWB will offer up to three rows of seats with capacity for up to seven people. The most popular configuration will likely be the one with two individual seats on the front row, a bench seat for three on the second, and two split-folding seats on the third.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB Spy Photos

17 Photos

We don't know exactly how longer the LWB model is, but in a teaser presentation for investors last year Volkswagen included an image that suggested the wheelbase is longer by about the same length as the rear overhang.

That means the ID. Buzz LWB will be around 5 meters (197 inches) long, compared to the SWB model's 4.71 meters (185.4 inches). This should provide plenty of space for passengers and their luggage.

More room between the axles means more space for the battery pack, with previous unconfirmed reports mentioning a 111-kWh pack, the biggest one supported by Volkswagen's MEB platform.

Those remain rumors for now, but we do know the VW ID. Buzz will feature a dual-motor AWD powertrain. While its specifications are to be announced, the most powerful setup announced for the ID. Buzz offers 335 horsepower in the GTX performance model.

We'll learn more this summer when Volkswagen plans to launch the ID. Buzz LWB in Europe. US buyers will have to wait until 2024 to get it, and the long-wheelbase model will be the only body style available as the ID. Buzz Cargo will not make it stateside.