The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo has landed in the UK as a fully decked out service van for premium household appliance manufacturer Miele.

Miele GB has taken delivery recently of a fully customized ID. Buzz Cargo, which will serve as part of its customer service and aftercare fleet in the UK. The van is one of five all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo vans currently deployed in Germany, Austria, Great Britain, Norway, and Spain to conduct zero emission service calls for Miele customers.

The electric van features many modifications including a custom shelving system designed for stowing materials, replacement parts and tools, and a center console with an integrated folding table to serve as the driver’s workstation.

A further benefit is the fact necessary spare parts for the next day's service calls are shipped straight to ID. Buzz Cargo service vehicles overnight by Miele's central logistics centre. In the past, this operation required the use of several keys per vehicle, whereas on the ID. Buzz Cargo this is a fully digital operation.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo service van for Miele

7 Photos

The customization work was realized as part of a joint development process between Miele, conversion partner Würth, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

"As part of Miele's ongoing commitment to sustainability, we are excited to welcome the new fully customized Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo vans to our fleet of over 2,700 service vehicles worldwide." Mandy Vanstone, Fleet Manager for Miele GB

The German company plans to steadily increase the number of ID. Buzz Cargo vehicles on its European fleet as it phases out current vans and focuses on purchasing fully electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Miele first announced the decision to purchase ID. Buzz Cargo electric vans in September 2022, when it unveiled a customized example at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany.

At the time, Miele Group said the initiative was a further step towards gradually converting its worldwide vehicle fleet to run on renewable sources of energy in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2019.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Miele Group started their cooperation in the 1950s with the first VW T1 vans.