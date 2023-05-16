Canyon Unveils The Strive:ON, A Race-Ready Electric Mountain Bike

Canyon is a well-known bicycle brand headquartered in Koblenz, Germany. The brand has built quite a reputation for itself all over the world thanks to its performance-oriented frames and builds, and recently, has been rolling out electrified versions of its popular models. This time around, the newest e-bike to roll off the Canyon assembly line comes in the form of the Strive:ON, based on its race-ready mountain bike, the Strive.

Just like its non-electric sibling, the Strive:ON is designed for high-impact racing, and features a lightweight yet durable CFR frame made of carbon fiber. It rolls on a mullet setup, with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5 rear wheel, giving the bike the ability to roll over all sorts of terrain, while at the same time having the agility to maneuver through technical terrain at a blistering pace.

Onto the things that make this bike an e-bike, Canyon has turned to none other than Bosch for the e-bike system of the Strive:ON. It features the Bosch Performance Line CX, which is one of the best e-bike drive systems on the market. The top-of-the line Strive:ON, however, dials performance up with the Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor, one of the most powerful eMTB systems that cranks out up to 400-percent pedal assistance. As for battery tech, we're looking at two options – either a 625 watt-hour power tube, or a 750 watt-hour battery pack for even more range.

In terms of suspension, the bike gets long-travel RockShox suspension front and rear, with a horizontally mounted rear shock absorber. This allows riders to run a bottle cage, and stay hydrated on the trails. As mentioned earlier, the bike rolls on a 29-inch front and a 27.5-inch rear wheel.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Canyon Strive:ON is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from 5,799 Euros ($6,297 USD) to 9,499 Euros ($10,314 USD). On top of that, you'll have to fork out an additional 200 Euros for the larger 750-watt-hour battery pack.