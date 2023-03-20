Canyon's New Pathlite:ON E-Bike Is Ready For Adventures Big And Small

Cycling aficionados among you may be familiar with Canyon. The German cycling brand is popular among both elite and novice for-sport cyclists thanks to its premium range of bicycles for all disciplines. Personally, I've had a blast ripping through the trails aboard the Canyon Spectral mountain bike, and I'm sure their other models are equally impressive.

Apart from boasting an extensive repertoire of for-sport bikes, Canyon also has a lineup of utility-oriented electric bicycles denoted by their ":ON" naming convention. One of the newest and most capable is the Pathlite:ON, a rugged e-bike that looks like a cross between a mountain bike and a commuter bike. Right off the bat, it's clear that Canyon was going for accessibility when it came to the design of the Pathlite:ON, as it's offered in both step-through and step-over frame configurations. The 2023 models are enriched with new aluminum frames, larger batteries, and kit that's designed to take you further off the beaten path.

For starters, across the board, the Pathlite:ON gets a larger 750-watt-hour battery pack. The step-through models get a smaller 625-watt-hour battery, but the added accessibility is a worthy trade off. The new Pathlite:ON is offered in frame sizes ranging from S all the way to XL, so it's sure to be a perfect fit for riders of all shapes and sizes.

At the very top of the range, the Pathlite:ON is equipped with components that seem more at home on a high-end electric mountain bike. For example, the Pathlite:ON 9 LT SUV is packing a punchy Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 750-watt-hour integrated battery. On top of that, it even has an anti-lock braking system care of Magura, as well as a SRAM X01 AXS Eagle groupset providing a lightweight, seamless pedaling experience alongside the electric assist. There's even a dropper seatpost as standard, and built-in Supernova LED lights ensuring visibility any time of day. Lastly, it rolls on 27.5-inch wheels shod in Maxxis Crossmark tires.

The Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV is also equipped with a set of full-coverage fenders to keep your clothes neat and tidy on your daily commute. To keep you hydrated, the frame can accommodate two water bottles, and an integrated rear pannier rack offers a variety of luggage configurations for when you want to explore the great outdoors. The price for such a capable, purpose-built electric bicycle? 5,500 Euros, or around $5,834 USD.