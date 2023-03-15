BMW announced today the 2024 i5 will debut alongside its gas-powered sibling, the venerable 5 Series, when the latter's latest redesign is revealed sometime in October 2023. To whet our appetites even more, the company has released the first official teaser image of the all-electric sedan that will slot above the i4 in size. The image shows the i5 shrouded under a cover with what appears as its daytime running lights shining through. BMW also confirmed the i5 sedan will be joined by a high performance M version and Touring wagon model.

BMW credits the smaller i4 M50 with establishing that an all-electric M model can sell. Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said at the BMW Group Annual Conference, "The all-electric BMW i4 M50 shows how BMW blends dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection. It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan line-up.”

We have no idea what specs the i5 M, which could be called i5 M60, will have, but considering its size and the insane performance levels of the gas-powered M5, we expect it will make a run at the Tesla Model S Plaid for performance supremacy. The i4 M50, for instance, produces 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque, giving it a 3.9-second trip to 62 miles per hour. That compares favorably with its direct competitor from Tesla, the Model 3 Performance, which our own dyno test confirms makes at least 472 hp.

As for the i5 Touring wagon model, there's no word yet on whether it will be sold in the US or remain Euro-only. The current 5 Series Touring model is not sold in the US, as Americans haven't shown enough love for long-roof models in the past to keep them around.

BMW also confirmed there would be more than just gas- and electric-powered versions of the new 5 Series. It said, "The flexible powertrain architecture means the new BMW 5 Series Sedan can be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants as well as powered by highly efficient petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology." The new 5 Series will also launch with BMW Operating System 8.5, the BMW Curved Display, and "innovative digital services." Hopefully the latter doesn't mean having a monthly subscription for heated seats.