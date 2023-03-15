German Bike Manufacturer Rose Presents The Reveal Plus Road E-Bike

Rose Bikes, a German brand that is gaining traction in the bicycle and e-bike markets, has debuted the Reveal Plus, a new electric road bike. The Reveal Plus is a follow-up to the company's 2020 release of the solely human-powered Reveal model, but it now integrates Rose's innovative technology with one of the industry's most well-known drive systems.

The Mahle X20, one of the lightest and most resilient motors on the market, powers the Reveal Plus. Its compact motor significantly increases the rider's pedaling force, making it an excellent choice for cyclists of all skill levels, from beginners to pros. The e-bike comes in two versions, entry-level and high-end, with two color choices – Borealis Green and Matt Carbon Black/Gold –with pricing starting at 3,999 Euros ($4,280 USD).

The Reveal Plus's Mahle X20 motor is incredibly light, enabling the e-bike to weigh less than 11 kilograms. For reference, the X20 weights just 3.2 kilograms. Of course, f or a sleek and eye-catching look, all cables and wires are integrated into the frame. The motor, which has a maximum torque of 55 Newton-meters, provides three degrees of assistance, that can be easily adjusted via buttons on the top tube. Also, the Mahle app allows users to adjust their settings while on the go. The battery is incorporated into the down tube and barely visible, while the control unit is housed in the top tube.

The Rose Reveal Plus e-road bike's entry-level model has a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset, a Rose Square stem, and stylish Ritchey Road handlebars. It rolls on Continental GP 5000 all-season tires and a Rose R-Thirty Plus Lite wheelset. When purchased from the Rose online shop, this model retails for 3,999 Euros (about $4,280 USD).

The Rose Reveal Plus e-road bike, on the other hand, includes an Ultegra Di2 groupset and all carbon equipment. It also comes with Rose Bikes' Endurance One-Piece Cockpit and Rose RC-Forty/Fifty Disc Carbon wheels. At a selling price of 6,499 Euros (about $6,955 USD), the high-end model is substantially more expensive than the entry-level version.