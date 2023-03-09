Canyon Launches The Precede:ON Urban E-Bikes In The U.S. Market

Canyon is a premium, performance-oriented cycling brand based out of Kublenz, Germany. The brand is popular for its high-end mountain bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes, but also has an impressive lineup of electric bicycles which, apart from covering the bases of competitive cycling, also include a range of practical, urban-focused runabouts.

One of these models is the Precede:ON, which is offered in either step-through or step-over version. The bike has been offered in the European market for some time now, and is now set to enter the U.S. market. Needless to say, the bike is well and truly in the premium segment, with the most affordable version retailing for $3,000.

The Bosch Performance line powertrain that powers the Precede:ON in the U.S. has been upgraded to support the pedal-assist 28-mile-per-hour speed limiter in the United States. As a result, despite having a faster top speed, it has a slightly shorter range. However, this will be advantageous for people who want to complete errands within the confines of their town or neighborhood due to the practicality of these two-wheelers. For comparison, the alloy ebikes have the 75-Newton-meter Active Line Plus motor while the carbon-framed bikes have the 85-Newton-meter Speed motor.

Canyon has made sure that its premium build quality is also present in its urban range. On top of that, the bikes are offered in a range of sizes to maximize ergonomic efficiency. With integrated cable routing through the headset, integrated one-piece cockpits, full-coverage fenders, a standard modular rear rack that is compatible with front racks, and sleekly integrated LED lighting, all versions are available in three sizes—M, L, and XL.

With a full carbon frame, a powerful Bosch Performance Speed motor, and a light 500-Watt-hour battery with a 40-mile range, the $4,300 Anchor Grey Precede:ON CF8 is a premium urban ebike. Only the sloping toptube version of the carbon ebike is available in the U.S. It has a Shimano XT 1x12 drivetrain with TRP brakes, a carbon cockpit with an integrated Kiox display, and Schwalbe G-One Allround tires that mesure 29 x 2.25 inches.

The Champagne aluminum Precede:ON 5 costs $3,500, and comes in either a ST Step-Through model with the Bosch Sport 500/625Wh powertrain, or a sloping frame layout like the carbon model. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, a Deore 1x11 drivetrain, and the same gravel tires are all included.