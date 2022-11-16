Canyon’s New Roadlite:ON 8 Raises The Bar For Commuter E-Bikes

German cycling company Canyon has released some of the lightest, most performance-oriented bikes across multiple categories. Just like most top-tier bike brands, Canyon also has a thoroughly impressive lineup of electric bikes in its roster, some of which you can read about in the links below. To add to its e-bike range, the company has debuted the Roadlite:ON 8, and it has commuters and city-dwellers in mind.

It is made to offer the utmost adaptability for commuters and cycling enthusiasts alike and has flat bars and clean aesthetics. While not as aggressive as a road bike, the Canyon Roadlite:ON 8 isn’t as relaxed as a mountain bike. As such, you could say that it’s a hybrid bike that’s perfect for both fitness and commuting alike. As is the case with most lightweight e-bikes of today, it’s packing a Fazua Ride 60 motor, one of the lightest in the industry at just 4.3 kilograms. With an output of 450W and 60 Nm, the Ride 60 is virtually unparalleled in the power-to-weight ratio game.

Making things even better is a large 430-Wh battery pack that’s seamlessly integrated into the downtube. This serves as a major update from the previou Roadlite:ON 6, which has a 252-Wh battery pack. The minimalist styling makes its way around all aspects of the Roadlite:ON 8.For instance, it could be easy to mistake this bike for a non-electric machine due to the controls' covert placement on the handlebars, and the internal routing of all the wires and connections. Even a smartphone attachment is built into the handlebars, and the Fazua Remote FX app lets you manage your ride profile and check important ride statistics.

Because the Roadlite:ON 8 has 40mm Schwalbe G-One tires, it is less aggressive on rough roads than a typical road bike. Additionally, the bike weighs only 15.6 kilograms, making it convenient to pack in the back of a van or pickup, or carry up a flight of stairs. The Roadlite:ON 8 is made to rigorous standards, as is the case with other Canyon products, and as a result fetches a somewhat hefty premium. In fact, the Roadlite:ON 8 is a truly premium commuter bike for 3,799 Euros, or $3,924 USD.