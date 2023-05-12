Less Is More: VanMoof Debuts The S4 And X4 E-Bikes

The VanMoof S4 and X4 e-bikes are the latest models from the Dutch company, which has been in the business for 13 years. The S4 and X4 continue the company's tradition of blending a rugged aesthetic with a minimalist design philosophy, as seen in their previous models such as the S3, X3, and V e-bikes. These bikes are not only stylish but also simple in their functionality.

The S4 and X4 models from VanMoof represent an evolution of the company's design philosophy and offer a wider range of options for consumers. These bikes come in four new colors, namely Purple Fog, Sunbeam Yellow, Foam Green, and Evergreen, which are aimed at enhancing the bike's aesthetics. Apart from this, these bikes boast of better specifications and security features. In terms of security, VanMoof has introduced the Kick Lock system, which is a rear wheel lock that also activates the bike's alarm when tapped. Additionally, the bike can be remotely locked and tracked using GPS, providing extra security and peace of mind for riders.

Compared to the previous S3 model, the S4 and X4 e-bikes from VanMoof offer improved performance. With 59 Nm of boost, riders can enjoy quick acceleration, making it easier to keep up with motorized traffic. These bikes also offer an estimated maximum range of around 94 miles, which is made possible by the improved software and sensors in the bikes. These enhancements help to optimize the delivery of power to the rear wheel, allowing riders to enjoy a seamless and efficient ride.

To keep things simple and user-friendly, VanMoof has included a phone mount on the handlebars of the S4 and X4 e-bikes. This allows riders to easily use their smartphone for navigation using the VanMoof mobile app. With this app, riders can access a range of features such as bike tracking, remote locking, and customized settings for their e-bike. Additionally, these bikes are equipped with larger hydraulic brakes, which ensure that the bike can be slowed down quickly and safely, providing greater control and confidence for riders.

While the S4 and X4 e-bikes share many similarities in terms of their technology, there are a few differences between the two models. The X4, for example, has a lower top tube, making it easier to mount and dismount, and slightly smaller wheels compared to the S4. Both bikes come with a range of extras, including a front carrier for the S4, a front basket for the X4, and rear racks for both models. These extras are made from durable aluminum and can accommodate a theoretical maximum cargo weight of 25 kilograms.

VanMoof's new S4 and X4 e-bikes are now available for purchase in the United States for $2,498 USD. For those in Europe, the bikes can be ordered for 2,198 Euros. These prices reflect the premium quality and features of the S4 and X4 models, which are designed to offer riders a complete and efficient riding experience. While these bikes may represent a significant investment for some, the benefits of electric power, advanced security features, and versatile cargo-carrying capabilities make them a great choice for those who want a reliable and efficient mode of transportation.