Bosch’s New CX Race Motor Is Reserved For Top-Tier E-MTBs

The CX Performance Line Race Motor from Bosch is a lighter, more powerful eBike motor that provides up to 400 percent assistance. It is a limited edition drive unit that will be sold alongside 20 of the top e-MTB manufacturers' most race-focused eBikes; it does not replace the present Performance Line CX Motor, which continues to see great success in the electric mountain bike segment.

In its unique Race Mode, the Bosch Performance Line CX Race Motor provides direct support of up to 400 percent of the rider's power. This contrasts with the Performance Line CX motor's Turbo Mode limit of 340 percent. Except for the paint of the magnesium housing and the fact that Performance Line CX Race is emblazoned across the non-drive side, they don't appear to be very different from one another. Since the two motors have the exact same bolt pattern, it will be simple for manufacturers to expand their current lineups with a top-tier race-focused eBike model.

Now, if you’re thinking you can just go out and buy the new CX Race motor and slap it onto your existing e-bike, think again. Although the batteries and components of a Performance Line CX Motor and the new CX Race Motor are cross-compatible, the motor itself will not be offered as an aftermarket upgrade since it is an OEM-only product. This means that you can’t purchase the CX Race Motor as a stand-alone unit—it’ll have to come equipped on a manufacturer-built e-bike for you to get your hands on one.

Considering everything, the CX Race Motor isn't any more powerful; it still has a maximum torque of 85 Nm and shuts off at the predetermined 15-mile-per-hour top-speed. However, it is tuned a little bit more aggressively favoring acceleration. In Race Mode, the 400 percent assist accelerates more forcefully and helps you reach your desired speed more quickly. This means that it transfers power to the ground much faster, allowing riders to navigate technical terrain, steep climbs, and boost jumps with more ease and control.

Last but not least, the new Bosch CX Race Motor isn’t just more punchy, it’s lighter, too. Bosch claims that some alterations to the materials used on the motor have resulted in a 150-gram weight reduction versus the standard CX Performance motor. This means the motor tips the scales at just 2.75 kilograms, making it the lightest electric drive unit in Bosch’s entire product range.