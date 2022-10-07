Hit The Trails With Ghost Bikes' New Lightweight Path Riot E-MTB

The Path Riot, a new lightweight, mid-power e-bike from Ghost Bikes, has been announced. The new electric enduro bike has a 430 Wh battery and a Fazua Ride 60 motor. With a complete carbon fiber frame, Ghost boasts that in its lightest form, the Path Riot tips the scales at only 17.5 kilograms.

The Ghost Path Riot e-bike comes in sizes S to XL, and rolls on 29-inch wheels with 140mm of rear wheel suspension travel across all models. There are two frame geometry variations available. The first is the Path Riot LTD, which is the lightest of the two, and has a 150mm fork with a 64-degree head angle, and 77-degree seat angle. Meanwhile, those looking for a burlier, more robust package will be best served by the Path Riot Full Party and Advanced versions, which both have a 160mm fork. These two versions have a slacker ride thanks to the taller front end. The result is a head angle of 63.5 degrees and a seat angle of 76.5 degrees.

The Ghost Path Riot e-bike, with a reported weight of 17.5 kilograms, will be a tempting alternative for anyone seeking a lightweight e-bike that provides ample power. Speaking of power, the Path Riot is powered by the Fazua Ride 60 motor, a powertrain that has received praise thanks to its lightweight construction and natural pedal feel. Although down in terms of power when compared to other e-bikes, the Fazua Ride 60 offers just enough kick to tackle technical ascents and provide a very natural pedal assist.

In order to address the market for lightweight, mid-power e-bikes, mountain bike manufacturers are increasingly turning to the Fazua Ride 60 motor. The motor is small and light, with a reported weight of 1.96 kilograms, which is comparable to the 1.85 kilogram TQ-HPR50 motor found on the brand-new Trek Fuel EXe. Although it's not a cheap option in the e-MTB market, the Ghost Path Riot will be most appreciated by dedicated trail riders who don't want to sacrifice trail performance because of the added motor. It starts at 10,000 Euros, which is around $9,800 USD.