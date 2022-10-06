Remember the OKAI Ranger—the $1,999 fat-tire e-bike that I shared with you back in July, 2022. Well, it just got an upgrade thanks to OKAI's latest app update that not only improves the bike's user interface, but bumps up the power by a significant margin. Dubbed the EB50, this e-bike is now faster than ever before. How much faster? Well, how does 50 percent sound?

Yes, 50 percent faster means that the OKAI EB50 can hit a top speed of 30 miles per hour with pedal assist, as against 20 miles per hour in the pre-updated version. Naturally, the e-bike's motor has always been capable of this, but OKAI opted to limit the top speed to 20 miles per hour so the e-bike could slot into Class 2 e-bike specs in the U.S. market. Now, why OKAI would roll out an update that basically scraps the Ranger's Class 2 compliance isn't exactly known. What we do know, however, is that OKAI owners are in for a treat.

As for the bike itself, it's packing a 750-Watt motor that really produces 1,000 Watts of peak output. The EB50 update is supposed to bump up the top speed to 28 miles per hour, however, OKAI states that, when fully charged, the bike can go as fast as 30 miles per hour. That's because most e-bikes, the OKAI Ranger included, draw power directly from the battery, which means the motor can spin faster when its fully charge. I'm sure you've noticed your e-bike or scooter begin to slow down as you approach the bottom of your battery's charge.

That being said, there's no word yet as to how the performance update would affect the bike's range. I'm sure, however, that sticking this thing on wide open throttle and hurtling down the road at 30 miles per hour constantly will have adverse effects on your range. For reference, when the Range was launched, OKAI claimed 45 miles of range on a single charge, and that's in optimal riding conditions. Regardless, if you're riding the bike hard at full speed, then chances are you're not looking to maximize range, but rather, have an exhilarating ride.

Apart from the performance update, the updated EB50 enables you to unlock your bike via an NFC-enabled keycard. Even better, you can use the app itself to unlock the bike via your phone, just in case you're like me, and very easily lose small items such as keys and cards.