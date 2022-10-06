Trek Introduces New Fuel EXe 9.5 Electric Mountain Bike

Since 1975, Trek has continuously engaged in R&D in order to establish itself as one of the cycling world's leading companies. As in all parts of riding, Trek continues to push the limits of design and technology in the rapidly expanding market for electric mountain bikes. It recently unveiled the newest model in its line of eMTBs, and it undoubtedly offers a lot.

The new Trek Fuel EXe 9.5, the series' entry-level model, serves as the foundation for the remainder of the portfolio. Trek has partnered with an interesting German electric motor producer for its new EXe line of products. TQ, or Technologie in Qualität, has been in the powertrain business for many years with a variety of products including those for e-mobility, agriculture, and aircraft. TQ claims that their Harmonic Pin Ring drive technology, which they developed using the expertise they've accumulated over the years, functions similarly to a rotary motor.

TQ asserts that the electric motor produces an adequate quantity of power while being more efficient than a typical brushless motor. Even while its power output is slightly lower than that of its mainstream competitors, it is much lighter—weighing just 1.8 kilograms—allowing manufacturers to use a smaller battery. Nevertheless, it generates a respectable 50 Nm of torque, giving you a nice workout and just enough power to climb the steepest ascents.

Trek integrates a 350 watt-hour battery into the frame. While the company does not provide particular range information, it does state that the battery can power you for two to five hours. Additionally, a range extender is available, extending riding time by an additional 44 percent. When the battery is empty, charging it to full capacity doesn't take more than two hours. The bike also has a ton of technological bells and whistles, including an app that links the compact frame-integrated display and bar-mounted controller to your phone.

The bike's other components include a rear shock with a 140 mm travel and a 150 mm travel RockShox 35 Gold RL fork. You can also alter the BB placement here using Trek's exclusive adjustable Mino Link, depending on your preferences. Last but not least, all of the drivetrain parts for the Fuel EXe 9.5 are supplied by Shimano. For the price of $6,500 USD, you receive a 19.9-kg bike that’s more than equipped to handle the most technical of trails.

Gallery: Trek Introduces New Fuel EXe 9.5 Electric Mountain Bike