Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike

Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.

Nowadays, e-bikes of all sizes, styles, and prices are available in the market, and similar to cars, it won’t be long until the kind of bike you ride will tell a lot about your personality. Take for instance, Trek’s new Allant + 8S. This bike can be considered as one of the top-of-the-line offerings in the commuter-focused e-bike segment, and Trek has designed it to be as versatile and practical as possible, so much so that it claims to be capable of replacing your car on day-to-day journeys.

The notion that a tiny two-wheeler that isn’t even a motorcycle could even come close to replacing a car may seem outlandish to some, but Trek has made sure that the Allant+ 8S is up to the task. Before we dive into the specifics about range and performance, let’s first talk about what this e-bike can actually do in a practical sense. For starters, the Allant+ 8S, as well as the step-through Stagger version, can accommodate all sorts of accessories designed to elevate their utility. You can very easily attach a bike trailer, luggage racks, child seat, and all sorts of other accessories to suit your daily needs.

On the performance side of the equation, Trek has teamed up with Bosch for this model, and has equipped it with a Performance Speed motor, a powerful mid-drive unit with a maximum output of 85 Nm of torque. Speed-wise, the Allant+ 8S can propel you and your cargo to an electronically limited top speed of 28 miles per hour. Complementing the powerful motor is, unsurprisingly, a massive battery.

Supplied by Bosch, as well, the PowerTube 625 has a capacity of 625 watt-hours, and should be able to offer a real-world range of 50 miles on a single charge. This is pretty reasonable, especially considering that the bike itself weighs 25.6 kilograms. If 50 miles on a single charge seems uninspiring to you, Trek also offers a range-extender with an additional 500 watt-hours of juice. If you pedal conscientiously enough, you could even cover up to 80 miles with the range extender fitted.

Now, given the fact that this bike is made by Trek, and features some cutting-edge technology from no less than Bosch, you probably wouldn’t be surprised to know that the Allant+ 8S retails for the sum of $4,450 USD. On top of that, outfitting it with all the accessories needed to get you going on a daily basis, and achieve the level of utility such that this bike could actually replace your car, will certainly drive costs up even further.