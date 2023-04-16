A Tesla owner was proceeding through a green light when a pickup truck turned right in front of traffic and caused a crash. Not only did the pickup truck driver total the Model 3, but he also hit another vehicle near the intersection before all the cars came to a stop. Fortunately, the entire incident was recorded by the Tesla's built-in dashcam.

Before proceeding, we'd like to point out that, thankfully, no one involved in the incident sustained life-threatening injuries. However, people were hurt and cars were wrecked, all thanks to a driver's lack of attention.

As the story goes, Tesla Model 3 owner Camron was approaching an intersection with a light that has turned green. A driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck attempted to beat the traffic and make a quick left turn, however, he must not have realized how close the oncoming traffic was.

You can see in the video that Camron couldn't slow down or veer enough to avoid a collision. He essentially hit the truck head-on, which caused his Tesla to spin out 180 degrees. Sadly, the impact also caused Camron's arm to break, but he was able to walk away without any more devastating injuries.

Interestingly, one of the officers who responded to the incident was reportedly impressed with the fact that the Model 3 comes standard with a built-in dashcam and was able to record the whole event. Tesla was also immediately alerted of the accident, after which someone from the company reached out to Camron to inform him that they were aware of the accident.

Tesla actually went so far as to contact a tow truck for Camron and get started on an insurance claim. The Model 3 was considered a total loss, with damages exceeding $60,000.

