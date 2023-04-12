Alfa Romeo will launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2024, and it will reportedly be a subcompact crossover based on the Jeep Avenger.

With the new model, which was originally expected to be called the Brennero, Alfa Romeo will shoot two birds with one stone. On the one hand, the electric crossover will mark the brand's entry into the EV segment, on the other hand it will give Alfa Romeo an entry-level model it has been lacking for a while.

Alfa's first EV will be its smallest model since the MiTo subcompact hatchback was discontinued in 2018 and possibly its most affordable seeing as the Jeep Avenger EV starts at $40,600 (37,000 euros) in Germany while the base Alfa Romeo Tonale Super is priced from $40,400 (36,800 euros).

According to Autocar, Alfa Romeo's subcompact crossover will arrive in June 2024 offering both BEV and mild-hybrid gasoline variants. Since the Jeep Avenger offers a range of up to 250 miles (WLTP) in BEV guise, the Alfa Romeo EV should be able to achieve a similar figure.

The Jeep Avenger EV is powered by a 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides energy to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 115 kilowatts (154 horsepower). It is likely that the Alfa Romeo variant will get the same single motor powertrain.

Sharing the platform and technology with another Stellantis product will allow Alfa Romeo to cut costs and stand a better chance of turning a profit.

It remains to be seen if a dual-motor setup will eventually be on offer; Jeep showed an Avenger 4x4 concept last year at the Paris Motor Show, suggesting that an AWD variant is at least under consideration.

From a design perspective, Alfa Romeo's first EV is expected to distance itself from the Jeep Avenger in the sense that it will be more than just a rebadged version – unlike the Dodge Hornet/Alfa Romeo Tonale situation. The automaker's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted it could get cues from the original Giulietta, so a combination of modern and retro styling is likely.

What's certain is the Alfa Romeo electric crossover will be essential in growing sales for the brand, seeing as it will play in a very popular market segment.

It's worth noting that Alfa Romeo's first dedicated EV model, which will be based on an BEV-centric platform, will arrive in 2025, likely as an STLA Large platform-based successor to the Giulia or Stelvio (or both). Further down the line, Alfa Romeo also plans an EV flagship in the large segment, expected to launch around 2027 in global markets including North America.

Alfa Romeo has pledged to build only all-electric vehicles from 2027.