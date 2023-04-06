The upcoming 2024 Ford Puma EV subcompact crossover, scheduled to launch next year, may share the all-electric powertrain with the 2023 E-Transit Courier battery-electric van unveiled today by Ford Pro.

In all-electric form, Ford's smallest commercial electric vehicle uses an electrified version of the combustion-engined Puma's front-wheel-drive B2E architecture.

The most logical thing from a manufacturing perspective would be for the Puma EV to use the same powertrain as the E-Transit Courier, especially since both models will be made from 2024 at the same plant in Craiova, Romania.

Furthermore, Ford said it had "engineered the electric powertrain together for Puma and Courier at the same time," suggesting the two EVs will share similar specifications. The automaker also said it's working on only one battery for the smallest model of the electric Transit family.

Since the battery is the single most expensive component of an EV, and the E-Transit Courier and 2024 Puma EV should be the most affordable Ford electric vehicles in Europe, sharing the battery pack definitely makes economic sense.

Ford hasn't disclosed full specifications for the E-Transit Courier, with key details such as battery capacity and driving range missing from the press release.

We do know the compact van features a 100-kilowatt (134-horsepower) front-mounted electric motors, and that it can take charging at up to 100 kW using a rapid charger. In this case, it can add 54 miles (87 kilometers) in 10 minutes and charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 35 minutes.

Based on these numbers, Autocar estimates the E-Transit Courier's battery capacity is 55-kilowatt-hour, which would be enough in theory for the Puma EV to deliver a range of around 230 miles.

That would be similar to the Peugeot e-2008's range of 212 miles from a 50-kWh battery. The Puma EV is expected to compete against the Peugeot e-2008, Opel Mokka Electric and possibly even the Mini Aceman.

If the Puma EV gets the same 134-hp motor as the E-Transit Courier, it should also match the Peugeot e-2008's 0-62 mph time of 9.0 seconds. Mind you, Ford has more powerful motors at its disposal, so the Puma EV may be even faster if the automaker decides that.