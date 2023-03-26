The Tesla Model S Plaid is not just quick, but the quickest production car to date. According to Tesla, it can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just under 2 seconds, provided the conditions are right. It can also tackle a quarter-mile run in 9.23 seconds. However, this particular Plaid was previously wrecked, so it may not break records, but it's quick enough to destroy the toughest rivals.

There are plenty of sought-after cars that are legends at the drag strip. Straight-line acceleration is impressive, but arguably not nearly as impressive as overall performance, along with various other aspects of a car.

While the Tesla Model S isn't typically celebrated for its athleticism, the latest version of Tesla's flagship sedan performs quite well, especially considering its size and weight. In fact, despite being a practical and family-friendly four-door five-seat sedan with exceptional electric driving range, it has pushed the envelope at The Nürburgring and many other famous tracks.

That said, while watching a Model S Plaid lap the 'Ring may be awe-inspiring to some, others are much more impressed seeing it make easy work of exotic million-dollar supercars and heavily modified track champs. The Plaid is so quick right from the factory that it's not even allowed to race at many drag strips.

As you'll see in the video above, which was posted on YouTube by BoostedBoiz, the once-wrecked Model S Plaid dominates at the drag strip in the quarter mile. The channel also brought a drag-ready gas-powered pickup truck along, with an impressive 10.6-second quarter-mile time, but the Plaid pulls it off in just 9.9 seconds. What's more, it does so with a battery that's at just 33% capacity.

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk first announced the Plaid, he talked of an even quicker and more powerful version to follow. However, the tri-motor Model S Plaid was so quick there was no need for a "Plaid Plus."

While it seems the Model S Plaid Plus will no longer ever become a reality, there's no need to worry. Tesla is still planning on launching its next-generation Roadster, which stands to raise the bar ever higher.