Tesla owners who paid for the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta capability package have been waiting a long time for the sought-after "Version 11" rollout. According to many online reports by beta testers, Tesla has officially started pushing the software update to the growing fleet of some 400,000 owners, though it may still be a while before everyone gets it.

Tesla's FSD beta advanced driver-assist system has been tested by Tesla owners in the real world for some time now. During that time, Tesla has made a point to try to provide incremental updates every few weeks. However, there haven't been many updates lately due in part to a recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, along with the delays to Version 11, which brings a single software stack.

While Tesla's FSD beta, which is focused on city streets, was previously assisted by Tesla Autopilot for highway driving, the two are now part of one continuous city/highway driver assistance system. CEO Elon Musk has been touting the significant single-stack update and the new neural networks (NNs) since last year, and it was finally supposed to roll out in November 2022, but there have been repeated delays.

FSD beta just finally started rolling out internally, and very slowly, a few weeks ago. At the time, Musk made it clear on Twitter that it still needed some work before it can move to a broad rollout.

Fast-forward to the present, and FSD beta testers are receiving the update and beginning testing and posting videos. Interestingly, enough Tesla owners are sharing about it that it has been trending on Twitter today.

As you can see, several people have the update and are now posting about it. It's officially referred to as FSD Beta update 11.3.2 (2022.45.11). An even wider rollout is expected to be underway over the upcoming weekend. Regardless of when Tesla starts rolling it out, it will likely take plenty of time for all paying customers to get access to it.

Did you get the FSD beta Version 11 update? If so, what do you think of it so far? If not, we'd love to know if you're even excited about it. Will it really make that much of a difference?

We'll be paying close attention in the coming weeks to learn everything there is to know about the latest update and the consensus from beta testers about its overall performance.