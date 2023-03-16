In just a few short years, Genesis has gone from “that nice sedan makes” to “the upstart luxury brand that’s somehow outclassing Mercedes-Benz left and right.” But if you want an electric Genesis, like the excellent GV60, there’s just one problem: they’re tough to find. Currently, the GV60, G80 Electrified and upcoming GV70 Electrified are only available in 13 states.

That’s changing quickly. Genesis officials announced today that its lineup of EVs will now be sold in 15 states, and more are coming soon. All of its electric models are on sale for the first time in Texas and Wisconsin, joining existing sales in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

It’s an especially positive development on the eve of the launch of the GV70 Electrified. That’s expected to be a volume-selling competitive crossover for the brand that also qualifies for up to $7,500 in tax rebates because it is built at Hyundai’s Alabama plant.

Jarred Pellat, a spokesperson for Genesis Motor America, said part of the challenge with the EV rollouts has been the usual supply chain issues that have dogged the entire industry amid the pandemic. But it also had to do with Genesis’ expansion of its dealer network.

“The way we’re going about expanding EV sales is very deliberate,” Pellat told reporters at the launch event for the GV70 in Atlanta this week. “Most importantly our retail journey plays a huge role in all this, making sure retailers are really onboard and going through this EV certification we have.”

Pellat said Genesis predicts many of its EV buyers will be first-timers for the brand (as are many of its customers, period) and also first-time electric car owners. “ We want to make sure they have the best possible purchasing experience,” he said.

As an added bonus, Genesis’ EV customers will receive three free years of 30-minute fast-charging at Electrify America stations. So far, the electrified offerings from Genesis trail their somewhat more downmarket Hyundai and Kia siblings; the upcoming GV70 is rated at 236 miles of range, while cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 can be had with more than 300 miles. Still, they have received positive accolades, with the GV60 winning an Editor’s Choice award from Car and Driver this year.

Pellat said additional Genesis retailers and EV sales will be announced in the coming months. “We will be selling Genesis EVs everywhere Genesis is sold,” he said. “We are not going to hold back.”