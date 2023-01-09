Subaru of America reports 56,760 vehicle sales in December, which is 11 percent more than a year ago and the fifth consecutive increase in a very challenging year. The Japanese brand noted 556,581 sales in the United States last year and a 4.7 percent decrease, compared to 2021.

The company explains: "These year-end results are reflective of the impact that the semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions continue to have on the automobile industry."

Meanwhile, Subaru managed to achieve relatively good sales results for its all-new, all-electric Subaru Solterra model (Toyota bZ4X cousin).

In December - the first full month on sale in the US - 825 Subaru Solterra were sold, compared to 634 Toyota bZ4X. It will be an interesting "internal" competition.

Compared to the total sales, the Solterra accounted for about 1.5 percent of Subaru's result. Unfortunately, Subaru does not report its plug-in hybrid car sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid is counted together with other Crosstrek versions).

Subaru sales last month:

BEVs: 825 (new) and 1.5% share

PHEVs: N/A

The year 2022 ended with a total of 919 Subaru Solterra sales (compared to 1,220 Toyota bZ4X). Assuming the same rate as in December, the year 2023 should not end below 10,000 units.

Subaru sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 919 (new) and 0.9% share

PHEVs: N/A

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (U.S.)

206 Photos

The 2023 Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST). It's equipped with a 72.8 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a dual motor all-wheel drive system (160 kilowatts). The EPA Combined range is about 228 miles (367 kilometers).

As far as we know, the Subaru Solterra will not be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, due to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which raises questions about its competitive position in the US.

The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, offered for a few years, is a really low-volume model. It utilizes Toyota Prius Prime components (8.8 kWh battery) and has an EPA EV range of about 17 miles (27 km). Its price starts at an MSRP of $36,845 (+$1,225 DST).