Take A Look At Decathlon's R500 Long-Tail Cargo E-Bike

Decathlon, a French sports and outdoor retail giant, has made quite a name for itself in the global market, expanding across Asia and in nearly all countries across Europe. Among all the sports the brand covers, cycling has to be one of its fortes, as quite a number of its in-house brands have truly raised the bar when it comes to "department store bikes," as well as cycling gear and equipment.

Indeed, one look at Decathlon's in-store e-bikes makes it clear that they're hellbent on offering premium cycling products, and the brand's entry into the e-bike segment is clear evidence of this. While the brand already has an impressive range of electric mountain bikes under its Rockrider brand, earlier in 2022, Decathlon released the R500, a longtail electric cargo bike that can carry up to three people—provided that two of those people are children.

The R500 is characterized by its long wheelbase that's designed to provide extra stability under load. Indeed, it's rated for quite a hefty payload, with a maximum capacity of 170 kilograms. There's also an additional front basket that can carry an extra 10 kilograms of cargo. Naturally, you'll need quite a bit of grunt to get this much load moving, and the R500 is equipped with a 500W hub motor mated to a 672-Wh battery pack. According to Decathlon, the battery pack is good for up to 90 kilometers, around 56 miles, of range on a single charge.

The bike's controller provides you with three riding modes consisting of Eco, Normal, and Power modes, all of which alter the pedal assist and maximum torque output of the motor to favor either range optimization or power delivery. Complementing the powertrain is a Microshift drivetrain with an 11-28T cassette. Tektro hydraulic brakes help bring the bike to a stop, while front and rear lights illuminate the road when the sun has set.

Now, depending on where in the world you're from, getting your hands on the Decathlon R500 longtail cargo e-bike can either be as easy as visiting your nearest Decathlon store, or going through tedious shipping processes. Regardless, it's advertised for 2,799 Euros (around $2,967 USD) in Europe, but commands a bigger premium of £3,499 in the U.K., which translates to around $4,203 USD.