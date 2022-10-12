French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup

French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.

The Rockrider E-EXPL 520 is the company's entry-level model and is propelled by a 50 Nm Yamaha PW CE motor built into the crankset. It has four assist modes and is powered by a 500 Wh battery built into the frame. The E-EXPL 520 comes in four frame sizes, has 29-inch wheels, 180mm Tektro disc brakes, and an 8-speed Microshift derailleur. The 130 mm Suntour XCM fork on this hardtail electric mountain bike is basic yet robust.

The 520S variant, which is higher on the ladder, has better equipment due to its full-suspension frame. It receives a more powerful motor, as well as X-Fusion suspension parts as standard equipment. The T drive, which is provided by Brose, produces up to 70 Nm of torque. The 520S's battery is a 500 Wh one, identical to the one in the 520.

The Rockrider E-EXPL 500S, which sits halfway between the 520 and 520S, combines a 500Wh battery with a 50Nm Brose C drive motor. A tiny Ergo 900 display is built into the handlebars, similar to earlier generations. You can pick from 4 different assist modes. The Rockrider 500S sports a full suspension configuration and is furnished with X-Fusion suspension parts, a Tektro braking system, and an 8-speed Shimano derailleur.

The new E-EXPL 700, which sits at the top of the line, is differentiated by its huge capacity battery. It is connected to a 70 Nm Brose T Drive motor and has a capacity of 630 Wh. The components include a 130mm X-Fusion RC32 fork, 180mm Tektro disc brakes, a 10-speed Shimano Deore derailleur, and 29-inch Rockrider Grip 500 tires. Lastly, the E-EXPL 700S features longer suspension travel and combines a 140mm Rockshox 35 Silver R fork with a RockShox Deluxe Select Coil shock, perfect for those seeking a more capable machine.

In the spring of 2023, the first models in the new Rockrider E-EXPL series will be released. At present, Decathlon has yet to announce prices for its new e-bike model range, however, the bikes are expected to retail between 2,000 to 3,500 Euros, or the ballpark of $1,943 USD to $3,400 USD.