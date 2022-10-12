French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.

The Rockrider E-EXPL 520 is the company's entry-level model and is propelled by a 50 Nm Yamaha PW CE motor built into the crankset. It has four assist modes and is powered by a 500 Wh battery built into the frame. The E-EXPL 520 comes in four frame sizes, has 29-inch wheels, 180mm Tektro disc brakes, and an 8-speed Microshift derailleur. The 130 mm Suntour XCM fork on this hardtail electric mountain bike is basic yet robust.

French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup

The 520S variant, which is higher on the ladder, has better equipment due to its full-suspension frame. It receives a more powerful motor, as well as X-Fusion suspension parts as standard equipment. The T drive, which is provided by Brose, produces up to 70 Nm of torque. The 520S's battery is a 500 Wh one, identical to the one in the 520.

The Rockrider E-EXPL 500S, which sits halfway between the 520 and 520S, combines a 500Wh battery with a 50Nm Brose C drive motor. A tiny Ergo 900 display is built into the handlebars, similar to earlier generations. You can pick from 4 different assist modes. The Rockrider 500S sports a full suspension configuration and is furnished with X-Fusion suspension parts, a Tektro braking system, and an 8-speed Shimano derailleur.

The new E-EXPL 700, which sits at the top of the line, is differentiated by its huge capacity battery. It is connected to a 70 Nm Brose T Drive motor and has a capacity of 630 Wh. The components include a 130mm X-Fusion RC32 fork, 180mm Tektro disc brakes, a 10-speed Shimano Deore derailleur, and 29-inch Rockrider Grip 500 tires. Lastly, the E-EXPL 700S features longer suspension travel and combines a 140mm Rockshox 35 Silver R fork with a RockShox Deluxe Select Coil shock, perfect for those seeking a more capable machine.

In the spring of 2023, the first models in the new Rockrider E-EXPL series will be released. At present, Decathlon has yet to announce prices for its new e-bike model range, however, the bikes are expected to retail between 2,000 to 3,500 Euros, or the ballpark of $1,943 USD to $3,400 USD.

Enrico Punsalang
By: Enrico Punsalang
