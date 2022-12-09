You can now order the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the United Kingdom where it has a starting price of £46,745 and you can only opt for the larger 77 kWh battery pack. The manufacturer’s UK arm calls that it will only bring the smaller 53 kWh pack to this market if there is clear demand for it, although it’s clearly trying to push the more expensive Ultimate, Premium and first edition models in favor of more affordable variants.

The price is for a single-motor, rear-wheel drive vehicle with 228 horsepower and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) in Premium trim. If you want the dual-motor all-wheel drive system that bumps power to 325 horsepower and torque to 605 Nm (446 lb-ft), that will increase the price to £50,245.00. The most expensive variant listed is the £53,745 Ioniq 6 Ultimate AWD.

Hyundai says the 2,500 First Edition cars, which feature unique interior and exterior design elements sold out on the first day after the order books opened in early November (in the UK, Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands). These will also be the first vehicles to be delivered to customers, sometime between March and April of 2023.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

46 Photos

The vehicle has seven airbags as standard (including front passenger thorax and pelvis airbags) and ti has an impressive array of active and passive safety aids that make the Ioniq 6 one of the more advanced vehicles on the road. It comes with LED headlights as standard, all versions can charge at up to 350 kW thanks to their 800-volt architecture, and the vehicle can be remotely upgraded via over-the-air updates.

Vehicles sold in the UK come with 20-inch wheels as standard, flush door handles that pop out when unlocked, electric and heated front seats, heated rear seats the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and wireless connectivity for Anrdoid and Apple phones. Move up to the Ultimate trim and that adds cooling to the front seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, faux leather upholstery, LEDs on the steering wheel, a driver’s head-up display and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Notable options include the £995 digital side mirrors, £585 metallic or pearlescent paint, £685 matt paint and the £375 vehicle-to-load adapter.