Polestar is benchmarking its upcoming drop-top sports car against the Porsche 911 and Taycan, in order to imbue it with class-leading driving dynamics. The Polestar 6’s debut is still some four years in the future, but the manufacturer recently revealed some bits of information about the upcoming two-door roadster building anticipation that it will be a true (electric) driver’s car.

Australia’s Drive spoke to Edward Trinh, Polestar Australia’s Product Planning Manager during a local event and he revealed that the company was “very serious” about making the car handle well. Polestar is apparently looking at equipping the vehicle with “trick suspension” and giving it a bonded aluminum unibody similar to a McLaren supercar.

Edward Trinh was quoted as saying

Speaking to the R&D team, we got a bit of insider information from the head of vehicle dynamics for this vehicle [that] they’re looking [into] trick suspension systems. They’re incredibly serious about it. It needs to handle. Vehicle dynamics is our background, we don’t forget about that heritage.

Polestar wants the roadster to have 650 kW (871 horsepower) and 663 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, which should enable it to sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The manufacturer is also targeting a WLTP range of 372 miles (600 km) for this model, so it should have a fairly big battery pack of around 100 kWh – it could even be the same 111 kWh pack powering the Polestar 3 SUV.

It will feature an 800-volt electric architecture shared with the Polestar 5, capable of charging a 100 kWh battery pack to 80 percent in under 20 minutes. And just like the Porsche 911, it will be a four-seater, although when we saw the concept earlier this year, it didn’t look like the rear seats would be too usable.

The first 500 LA Concept Edition Polestar 6 roadsters have already been reserved, which is quite remarkable given that the vehicle is only coming in 2026. These first 500 vehicles will feature the O2 concept’s Sky Blue paint job, wheel design and light interior, with subsequent variants offering more visual diversity (including a pure white paint option).