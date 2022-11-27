Sunrun, the largest solar provider in the US, has revealed its new fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings. Although the company did not disclose how many Lightnings were purchased, a statement was released saying half of its entire fleet would be electric or hybrid by the end of 2025.

Sunrun's decision to bulk buy multiple Ford F-150 Lightnings won't come as too much of a surprise to those familiar with the firm. The company has a partnership with the Blue Oval and helped develop Ford Intelligent Backup Power (a combination of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration system).

Sunrun currently has over 11,000 employees and generated $1.61 billion in revenue last year. Based in San Fransisco, the company was founded in 2007 and was listed on the Nasdaq in 2015.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand vehicles currently on sale. If you order one today, expect to be waiting at least a year unless you order a top trim Lariat or Platinum. The electric truck has also gotten considerably more expensive in recent months. Although at first it was possible to order a base Lightning Pro for under $40k, today you'll have to fork out at least $51,974 (before tax credit). That said the Lightning is very well equipped as standard with Ford Co-Pilot360, a 12" infotainment screen, and a 98 kWh battery with a 452 hp output all coming as standard.