Sunrun, the largest solar provider in the US, has revealed its new fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings. Although the company did not disclose how many Lightnings were purchased, a statement was released saying half of its entire fleet would be electric or hybrid by the end of 2025.

Sunrun's decision to bulk buy multiple Ford F-150 Lightnings won't come as too much of a surprise to those familiar with the firm. The company has a partnership with the Blue Oval and helped develop Ford Intelligent Backup Power (a combination of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration system). 

More On Ford

maximize range ford f150 lightning cold weather 8 Tips To Maximize The Range Of Ford F-150 Lightning In Cold Weather
ford joins manufacture 2030 strategic partnership Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030

Sunrun currently has over 11,000 employees and generated $1.61 billion in revenue last year. Based in San Fransisco, the company was founded in 2007 and was listed on the Nasdaq in 2015.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand vehicles currently on sale. If you order one today, expect to be waiting at least a year unless you order a top trim Lariat or Platinum. The electric truck has also gotten considerably more expensive in recent months. Although at first it was possible to order a base Lightning Pro for under $40k, today you'll have to fork out at least $51,974 (before tax credit). That said the Lightning is very well equipped as standard with Ford Co-Pilot360, a 12" infotainment screen, and a 98 kWh battery with a 452 hp output all coming as standard. 

Ben O'Hare
By: Ben O'Hare
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com