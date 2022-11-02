Ford has ten unique vehicle builds on display at the SEMA Show this year, three of which are all-electric. Built by leading aftermarket builders using Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories, the custom EVs are based on the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning.

Mustang Mach-E True Mustang Persona

The Mustang Mach-E True Mustang Persona was built by Dom Tucci Design (Tucci Hot Rods) and Kay Automotive Graphics starting off from a dual-motor 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

The vehicle is widened and features a muscular custom lift-gate spoiler, fender arches with Tucci-made 3D-printed fender flares, vacuum-formed transparent wheel covers and a 3D-printed front lip. Rounding off the exterior upgrades is a Kay Automotive custom graphics wrap and Ford Accessories sill plates, door emblems, and GT badged tailgate.

Inside, the custom Mustang Mach-E GT sports a Ford Accessories 140-degree dash cam, two Recaro seats, racing harnesses with custom harness bar and custom-painted trim accents. Ford says this custom concept serves as the blueprint for the next generation of modified Mustang aesthetics.

F-150 Lightning Race Support

Moving on to the Ford F-150 Lightning Race Support concept built by Real Truck and Motor City Solutions, it is based on the Lightning's XLT trim level with the 131-kWh Extended Range Battery and AWD.

It's equipped with an air compressor, leveling kit, off-road recovery boards, custom underbody skid plate, Recaro seats, a fully mobile toolbox and welding equipment so that it is equally at home on the road and at a Baja race as a support vehicle.

Highlights also include a Retrax bed cover featuring a rail system, crossbars, and extra Raptor wheels to ensure that drivers are not stranded by a flat tire. The Kay Automotive graphics wrap is inspired by the Bronco Desert racer livery.

F-150 Lightning Swiss Army Knife

The second F-150 Lightning custom vehicle for SEMA is dubbed Swiss Army Knife and is the creation of Tjin Edition and Thule. Based off a range-topping Lariat model with the Extended Range Battery, the F-150 Lightning Swiss Army Knife is described as a jack-of-all-trades.

Ford says the custom pickup truck is perfect for a weekend getaway, off-roading adventure or tailgating with family and friends. It features solar charging, a portable air compressor, refrigerator, console vault, Recaro front and rear seats, and Thule cargo accessories for the roof and bed. It's also fitted with a bike rack at the back accommodating two Super73 e-bikes.

Ford says its personalization and accessories business has grown 40 percent in the last two years, with the Bronco being the most accessorized vehicle in the lineup.