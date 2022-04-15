The Ford F-150 Lightning's work-oriented Pro and mainstream XLT trim levels are reportedly sold out for the 2022 model year for retail customers, even though the electric truck is yet to reach US dealerships.

A Ford bulletin sent to dealers on April 12 informed them the two trim levels are sold out for the 2022 model year, CarsDirect reports. In the letter, Ford said that the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro Standard-Range Battery and all XLT configurations "are currently sold out for retail customers."

The Pro and XLT are the cheapest F-150 Lightning trims, starting at $39,974 and $52,974, respectively (before destination charges and incentives).

Customers who want a 2022 F-150 Lightning have no choice but upgrade to the Lariat, which starts at $67,474. That means shelling out at least $14,500 more than XLT with the standard range battery and $27,500 more than the Pro, which was only available with the standard range battery for retail customers.

If money is no issue, buyers can also get the range-topping Platinum priced from $90,874, unless they are willing to wait for 2023 F-150 Lightning orders to open.

Mind you, Ford did leave a door open for existing reservations holders, saying that "as commodities become available, future invitations for currently sold-out models" will include reservation holders who chose an option called "Extend My Reservation." As the name suggests, the option extends their reservation to future model years.

That said, Ford CEO Jim Farley expects 80% of those who have reserved an F-150 Lightning to end up buying, which likely means that orders are already being pushed to 2023. Ford has a whopping 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lighting and would have probably racked up a lot more if it hadn't stopped taking pre-orders in December 2021.

Ford is expected to start customer deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning on April 26, when a launch event for the electric pickup is scheduled. It will be held near Detroit, at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.