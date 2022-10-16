New passenger car registrations in France increased in September by 5.5% year-over-year to 141,142, but that's still far below pre-pandemic levels. The year-to-date result is 1.11 million (down 12%).

The most important thing for us is that plug-in electric vehicle sales noted a healthy growth rate, further expanding their market share.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 35,835 new plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 19.5% year-over-year), including 34,099 passenger plug-in cars, which represents 24.2% of the market (vs. 21.5% a year ago).

Not only that, passenger all-electric cars have reached a near-record level of 22,481, which in September translated into a record 15.9% share. Light commercial all-electric vehicles had a record month (1,701). Their share increased to 5.5%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 22,481 (up 32%) at 15.9% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 11,618 (down 1.5%) at 8.2% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 1,701 (up 47%) at 5.5% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 35 (down 31%)

Total plug-ins: 35,835 (up 19.5%)

Plug-in car sales in France – September 2022

So far this year, more than 239,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 140,850 (up 32%)

Passenger PHEVs: 80,555 (down 13%)

Light commercial BEVs: 9,612 (up 17%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 453

Total plug-ins: 239,486 (up 10.5%)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, over 315,000 plug-ins were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech remains the top-selling model in France since July and, in September, noted a new record of 2,897 registrations, becoming the ninth-best overall.

The Tesla Model 3 was the best of the rest (2,202 units), slightly ahead of the Dacia Spring (2,170) and Peugeot e-208 (2,129).

It's worth noting that the Tesla Model Y also had a decent month with 1,261 units, but not as high as in June (1,964).

Year-to-date, the Peugeot e-208 is the most registered BEV in France (14,109), closely followed by the Dacia Spring (13,022 YTD) and the Fiat 500 electric (12,454 YTD).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: