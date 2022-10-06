For the second time in less than two months, Ford has applied a price hike to the F-150 Lightning.

For now, only the base F-150 Lightning Pro model is affected, carrying a new MSRP of $53,769 (including a $1,795 shipping fee). That's an increase of $5,000 over the price Ford announced in August—$48,769 including shipping—when it raised prices on all 2023 model year trims. Compared to the price announced at the truck's reveal in May 2021 ($39,974 excluding destination charge), the F-150 Lightning Pro is now $12,000 more expensive.

A Ford Motor Company spokesman confirmed the new pricing to Automotive News and said the Pro trim was the only model to see an additional increase for now. The representative cited "ongoing supply chain constraints and rising material costs" as the main reasons for the increase, adding that Ford would continue to monitor pricing.

The automaker issued a more detailed statement to Motor1.com regarding the price increase.

"Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro due to ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors. We will continue to monitor pricing across the model year. Current retail order holders awaiting delivery are unaffected by this adjustment. Current commercial and government customers with a scheduled order are also unaffected by this adjustment."

Basically, Ford makes it clear that the new pricing applies to new orders only, as customers who have already placed orders for the F-150 Lightning Pro will pay the price that was in effect at the time the order was confirmed.

If there's any consolation, the F-150 Lightning Pro gets 10 miles of extra range for the 2023 model year—240 miles (386 kilometers) with the Standard Range battery—and offers new colors to choose from— Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic. That said, Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic have been discontinued.

Despite the price hike, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro work truck remains the most affordable all-electric pickup in the United States. The as-yet-unavailable dual-motor Rivian R1T starts at $73,000, while the 2023 GMC Hummer EV is priced from $86,645 after a $6,250 price hike earlier this year.

To be honest, the aforementioned models are not direct rivals for the F-150 Lightning Pro. The Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck will be its main competitor when it arrives next year, but GM hasn't announced final pricing for it yet.

However, at the model's unveiling in January 2022, the automaker said the Silverado EV WT would start at $39,900 excluding destination and freight charges ($1,695 currently listed on Chevrolet.com). If GM is able to stick to that base price, the Silverado EV WT would seriously undercut the F-150 Lightning Pro—by more than $12,000.