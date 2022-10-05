In September, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 9% year-over-year to 142,644, which means that supply issues are not yet solved (despite the three positive months before). The year-to-date result is now 1.2% lower than a year ago at 1,380,494.

Ford sales: 135,978 (down 8.7%)

Lincoln sales: 6,666 (down 12.8%)

Total sales: 142,644 (down 8.9%)

The most important thing for us is that Ford all-electric vehicle sales tripled in September, reaching 4,691 units (up 197% year-over-year), which is also 3.4% of the total volume.

Ford notes that its BEV sales continue to outpace the segment. However, this result is noticeably lower than in July (7,669) and August (4,691).

Ford's BEV lineup includes three models - the growing Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup and Ford E-Transit commercial van. The last two are the leaders in their segments: respectively electric pickup trucks and vans.

Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue said:

"Ford continued to see high demand vehicles turning at record rates in September, while developing electric truck and van leadership and extending our overall truck leadership."

Ford BEV sales in the US - September 2022

During the third quarter, Ford sold a total of 18,257 all-electric vehicles, which interestingly is slightly more than General Motors (15,156).

So far this year, Ford sold over 41,000 all-electric vehicles (up 94% year-over-year), almost two times more than GM (22,830).

BEV sales in YTD:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 28,089 (up 49%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 8,760 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 4,387 (new)

Total: 41,236 (up 119%)

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning, with 1,918 units delivered last month (slightly less than in August), continues as America’s best-selling electric pickup.

Ford notes that the F-150 Lightning is one of the fastest turning vehicles in Ford’s lineup at just eight days.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume with 2,324 units in September (up 47% year-over-year), but the volume decreased again. Cumulatively, over 55,000 were sold in the US.

According to Ford, Mach-E cars are turning in just 10 days on dealer lots.

The gross stock of Mach-E in the US is estimated at about 5,400 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to about 4,500 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - September 2022

An interesting thing is that the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico increased by 51% year-over-year to 8,121, which is a new monthly record.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

The total production this year exceeded 54,000, while cumulatively it is over 125,000.

Ford E-Transit

A total of 449 Ford E-Transit were sold in September, while year-to-date it's 4,387. According to Ford, the E-Transit completely dominated the US electric van market with over 90% share of the segment.

"America’s top selling electric commercial van, the E-Transit, represents 90 percent share of the overall electric van market."

According to previous reports (a few months ago), the company had more than 10,000 orders on hand. So as we said before, at the current rate, the entire production for 2022 is sold out.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.