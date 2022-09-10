The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a ground-breaking electric vehicle for a lot of reasons and is changing the minds of many pickup truck owners that previously thought they would never consider an electric truck.

Its huge mega power frunk is a tremendous asset for safely storing tools and other cargo, and Ford's Intelligent Backup Power System is the first emergency-power system of its kind that lets an EV power a home or business during an outage.

Then there's Ford Pro Power Onboard, a system that allows owners to use the truck as a mobile generator, but this feature isn't unique to the F-150 Lightning. However, Ford does include some extra Pro Power Onboard equipment with the Lightning that doesn't come with the conventionally-fueled F-150 trucks.

The two pieces of extra equipment are a NEMA 14-50 to NEMA 14-30 adapter and a J1772 to Tesla Adapter. This equipment is used to allow Lightning owners to charge other EVs from the vehicle's 30-amp 240-volt Pro Power outlet in the bed of the truck.

Ford also includes the Ford Mobile Charger with the Lightning, as they do with the Mustang Mach-E. The Mobile Charger is a 32-amp dual voltage portable charger that had adapters that allow the user to utilize either a standard 120-volt household outlet or a 240-volt NEMA 14-50 outlet to charge electric vehicles.

When charging from a 120-volt outlet, the Mobile Charger will deliver a little over 1kW to the EV, which is a very low amount of power. The vehicle will charge, but it will be painfully slow, and only add between 2 and 4 miles of range for every hour of charging, depending on how efficient the vehicle is.

Therefore, if you have an F-150 Lightning, and wish to use the Pro Power Onboard system to charge another EV, you will likely want to use the NEMA 14-50 adapter that comes with the Mobile Charger, combined with the NEMA 14-50 to NEMA 14-30 adapter and plug it into the one 240-volt outlet the Lightning has.

We did just that to see how much power the Lightning would deliver to a 2021 Tesla Model 3, and how long it would take to add 10% state of charge, which is about 30 miles of driving range.

So check out the video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Should we start using the Lightning for our 70 moh range tests? Maybe then we won't have to worry about the problems we had when we did the range test with the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV.