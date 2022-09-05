Everyone loves a good modification, right? I know I do, and ever since I put a nitrous oxide kit on my 1986 Honda CRX Si, I've done at least one modification to every car and truck that I've owned since. I guess I just like it when my vehicle is a little different than the others out there.

That hasn't changed since I've gotten my Ford F-150 Lightning, and I've been thinking about what I could do to personalize it. The first thing I wanted to see if I could improve was the front light bar. It's weird because I actually like the styling of it, and it really looks great at night. Like the unique oval headlights on Rivian vehicles, the Lightning's distinctive light bar lets everyone know from a distance exactly what it is.

Slide the bar to the left and right to compare the difference

However, as much as I like how the light bar is incorporated into the front-end design, I don't like the pasty-white plastic look of it. I even included it as a dislike in my recent F-150 Lightning top ten likes and dislikes video.

I don't think it looks quite as bad on the lighter-colored Lightning, but on the trucks with darker paint like mine (which is black), I think the milky white plastic detracts from the look of the front end.

The white plastic light bar on the F-150 Lightning

So I brought it to the tint shop that has tinted the windows of pretty much every car I've owned for the past 20 years to see if they could tone down the bright white look a bit, but still allow light to pass through.

I was pleased to hear they have a special tint that is made for lights. It's black but still lets most of the light through. After seeing how dark it was on the truck I was skeptical that light would actually shine through, but it does.

It's definitely not as bright as it was without the tint, but a fair amount of light does come through. t It's important to note that the light bar is really for appearance, it's not designed to light up the road or improve your night vision; that's the headlight's job. Therefore, reducing the amount of light that can pass through doesn't present a safety hazard.

I just picked it up from the tint shop today so I'm still getting used to it, but so far I'm liking the look and will probably keep it on - at least for a while.

So check out the pictures and let me know what you think, I love getting feedback from the InsideEVs community. I'm also looking for suggestions on what to do next...