I've owned my 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning in Lariat trim with the extended range battery for two months and have driven it 3,000 miles now, including a 1,000-mile road trip up into Canada. I'm starting to understand the features that most and least impress me about the truck, so I put together this video with my Ford F-150 Lightning's top ten likes and dislikes.

The likes and dislikes aren't in any particular order, and many of them would also apply to the ICE versions of the F-150. However, I did start out with the power and performance, because it's such a distinctive characteristic of the Lightning. With 580 horsepower (532 kW) and 775 lb-ft of torque, the Lightning is an amazing performer.

Likes:

Power and Performance

Panoramic Glass Roof with Power Sunscreen

Smooth Driving / Independent Suspension

Extremely Quiet Cabin

Efficiency and Driving Range

Regenerative Braking Coach

Power Liftgate with Step

Mega Power Frunk

Pro Power Onboard

Rear Seating Room and Comfort

Bonus Like - Ford Intelligent Backup Power System

One of my biggest dislikes with the styling is the opaque, almost milky look of the white light bar across the front of the lightning. I love the form of the light bar, but the pasty white plastic isn't really to my liking. So I'm planning on wrapping it with a tint, to have it blend in with the front of the truck a little, but still allow light to shine through.

Dislikes:

Opaque Front Light Bar

No Numeric State Of Charge Display

Android Auto Connection Failures

One Pedal Driving Mode Integration

Driver’s Sun Visor

Front Motor Power / Torque Steer

Wireless Phone Charger Compartment

Weak Center Console Armrest Spring

Only Available In One Configuration

Limited Supply / Availability

Bonus Dislike - Inadequate Charging Information

So check out the video and let us know if you agree or disagree with the list. I'm particularly interested in hearing from other Lightning owners, to see if we're in agreement.