When you compare a gas-only truck to a hybrid and an electric truck, you'll quickly learn that each has its own strengths, weaknesses, and best use cases. For this reason, if you've decided to go with an electrified version, the choice between the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning and the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid may not be easy.

Cars.com put the two electrified F-150 models to the test. Before even watching the video, we can tell you that while the two trucks certainly have a lot in common, there are significant details that set them apart, at least in some key areas. Of course, the F-150 Lightning gets our vote, but perhaps there's a reason you should choose the hybrid instead.

For example, the F-150 Lightning is quicker, more efficient, and arguably more capable in most areas, though it's not officially rated to tow as much. However, the F-150 Hybrid has much more range, and it doesn't need to be charged. That said, it has tailpipe emissions just like its gas-only cousins.

Car.com just happens to have an F-150 PowerBoost hybrid in its long-term fleet, so it was time to pit it against the F-150 Lightning to see how the two $80,000 electrified trucks compare when it comes to towing and hauling. More specifically, the primary goal was to see how the two trucks accelerate while being taxed, and then compare their range and efficiency. If you're in the market for a truck, the video should help you decide if the F-150 Lightning will work for you, or if you should stick with the hybrid version.

While the F-150 Lightning just recently came to market, the hybrid arrived for the 2021 model year as part of the F-150's full redesign. The F-150 PowerBoost hybrid features a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine paired with an electric motor to make 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. When properly equipped, it's rated to tow up to 12,700 pounds.

The fully electric dual-motor F-150 Lightning Lariat, with its Extended Range Battery, cranks out 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Ford says it can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly configured.

No big spoilers here, since words can't do the video justice. Hopefully, you'll find that the footage is short and to the point. Essentially, Cars.com took the F-150 Lightning out to the drag strip to test its acceleration with and without payload. It also took it out on the highway towing a camper to see not only how well it performed, but also how quickly it needed to be charged, and how long the charging session would take.

In the end, the primary question here is, how capable is the F-150 Lightning when you need it to be a pickup truck? Moreover, should you consider the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid instead, and why?