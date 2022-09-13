Good news comes from Germany, where car sales rebounded a bit after several months of decline.

New passenger car registrations increased in August by 3% year-over-year to 199,183. However, during the first eight months of the year, new registrations decreased by 10% to 1,643,069.

Plug-in electric cars also returned to growth after five months in the red. Last month, 56,725 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 6% more than a year ago. The market share increased slightly to 28.5% (compared to 27.6% a year earlier).

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales are up, although for PHEVs it's just under 1% (after 10 consecutive months of decline), while BEVs maintain a double-digit result.

An interesting thing is that non-rechargeable hybrids were down 1.5% in August to 59,835 (30% share).

Results by type:

BEVs: 32,006 – up 11% at 16.1% market share

PHEVs: 24,719 – up 1% at 12.4% market share

Total: 56,725 – up 6% at 28.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – August 2022

So far this year, more than 415,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany:

BEVs: 228,084 – up 12% at 13.9% market share

PHEVs: 187,311 – down 14% at 11.4% market share

Total: 415,395 – down 1% at 25.3% market share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, a total of over 681,000 plug-in cars were registered.

Top brands

According to the official data, Volkswagen - as usual, has been the top plug-in brand with over 6,600 units in August. However, Mercedes-Benz (thanks to a high volume of PHEVs) has been relatively close behind.

Despite August not being the last month of the quarter, Tesla managed to achieve a pretty high volume of deliveries and captured third place with over 5,200 units.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) last month:

Volkswagen: 6637 - 4174 BEVs and 2463 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 6179 - 1769 BEVs and 4410 PHEVs

Tesla: 5291 - 5291 BEVs

BMW: 4900 - 2143 BEVs and 2757 PHEVs

Audi: 4460 - 2225 BEVs and 2235 PHEVs

Hyundai: 3298 - 1941 BEVs and 1357 PHEVs

SEAT: 2831 - 1257 BEVs and 1574 PHEVs

Ford: 2666 - 422 BEVs and 2244 PHEVs

Kia: 2497 - 1026 BEVs and 1471 PHEVs

Opel: 2411 - 2080 BEVs and 331 PHEVs

Top models

The Fiat 500 electric, with a decent result of 1,527 units, remains the most registered passenger electric car in Germany so far this year.

However, the star of the show was the Tesla Model Y, which set a new monthly record of 4,216 units and went up several positions to 2nd.

Assuming Tesla's strong final month of the quarter, the Model Y might become #1 in Germany, while the Volkswagen ID.4 (counted together with ID.5) is slightly behind.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Fiat 500 electric - 14,975

Tesla Model Y - 12,709

Tesla Model 3 - 12,023

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 10,229

Hyundai Kona Electric - 9,577

Opel Corsa-e - 8,978

Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,956

BMW i3 - 8,039

Skoda Enyaq iV - 7,701

Volkswagen e-up! - 7,700

Audi e-tron - 7,384

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 7,220

Renault ZOE - 7,145

MINI Cooper SE - 7,098

Official stats (KBA):