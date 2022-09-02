In August, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US increased by 27% year-over-year to 158,088. The year-to-date result is now only 0.2% lower than a year ago at 1,237,850.

Ford sales: 151,695 (up 27.5%)

Lincoln sales: 6,393 (up 24.0%)

Total sales: 158,088 (up 27.3%)

On top of that positive news is booming electric vehicle sales. In August, Ford's all-electric vehicle sales amounted to 5,897, which is 307% more than a year ago and 3.9% of the total volume.

Well, the high rate of growth is actually a result of a noticeable dip in August 2021, nonetheless Ford is doing very well this summer.

The company says that its BEV growth rate is outpacing the market's average and that the brand is now the 2nd biggest player in the BEV segment, after Tesla. Interesting is also a high conquest rate at 60%:

"Ford electric vehicle sales expanded four fold over a year ago, growing almost four times faster than the EV segment and conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent."

Ford's BEV lineup includes three models - the growing Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup and Ford E-Transit commercial van.

Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue said:

“F-Series was America’s best selling truck, best selling hybrid truck and best selling electric truck with F 150 Lightning in August. Ford’s overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent. The all new electric F 150 Lightning had its best month since launch, while sales of our gas engine lineup grew 25%, electric vehicles 307% and hybrids achieved a new August sales record with 7,302 vehicles sold.”

Ford BEV sales in the US - August 2022

So far this year, Ford sold over 36,000 all-electric vehicles (up 94% year-over-year).

BEV sales in YTD:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 25,765 (up 49%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 6,842 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 3,938 (new)

Total: 36,545 (up 112%)

Ford is expected to hit 200,000 cumulative plug-in electric vehicle sales this quarter, potentially within weeks.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning, with 2,373 units delivered last month, set a new monthly record. Ford notes that the F-150 Lightning is the best-selling all-electric pickup truck and also the fastest turning vehicle in Ford’s lineup at just eight days, followed by Bronco at 10 and Maverick at 11 days.

According to the manufacturer, the Ford F-150 Lightning's top three conquests are Ram pickup, Model 3 and Model X.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume with 3,120 units in August (up 115% year-over-year). Cumulatively, almost 53,000 were sold in the US.

Interestingly, the number of orders surged to 7,800 units for the month of August.

The gross stock of Mach-E in the US is estimated at about 4,500 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to about 5,200 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - August 2022

Unfortunately, the production volume of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico decreased by 9% year-over-year to 4,865. It's also a significantly lower result compared to over 7,800 in July.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

The total production this year exceeded 46,600, while cumulatively it is over 117,000.

Ford E-Transit

A total of 404 Ford E-Transit were sold in August, while year-to-date it's 3,938. According to Ford, the E-Transit completely dominated the US electric van market with over 90% share of the segment.

"E-Transit configurations are providing Ford with a significant advantage over competitors in the segment, as 60% of orders are for medium or low roof E-Transit vans. These various cab configurations are important for urban delivery vans having to traverse parking garages. Ford E Transit sales through August totaled 3,938 electric vans, dominating the electric van segment with over 90 percent share of the segment."

According to previous reports (a few months ago), the company had more than 10,000 orders on hand. So as we said before, at the current rate, the entire production for 2022 is sold out.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.