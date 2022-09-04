New passenger car sales in Norway continue to decrease. In August, the number of registrations amounted to 12,363 (down almost 25% year-over-year). That brought the year-to-date number to 88,115 (down 20.5%).

Unfortunately, plug-in electric cars follow the same trend right now and just scored their seventh year-over-year decline in eight months.

Last month, 10,648 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 26% less than a year ago. It's a pretty substantial decrease and because of that, the market share decreased to 86.1% (from 87.7% a year ago).

An important thing to note is that both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars are in the red. BEVs were down by almost 22% last month, while PHEVs were down by 46%, as they are experiencing difficult times without generous incentives this year.

Plug-in hybrid sales continue to collapse due to reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component).

Hopefully, things will get better later this year, but overall it seems that the year 2022 might end below 2021's level.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 9,247 (down 22%, at 74.8% market share) + 630 new vans

PHEVs: 1,401 (down 46%, at 11.3% market share)

Total: 10,648 (down 26%, at 86.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2022

So far this year, more than 77,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 68,547 (up 3%, at 77.8% market share)

PHEVs: 8,655 (down 67%, at 9.8% market share)

Total: 77,202 (down 17%, at 87.6% market share)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, 151,917 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (up 44% over 2020 at an average market share of 86.2%).

The gasoline, diesel, and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 13.9% of the market last month (2.3% gasoline, 3.8% diesel, 7.8% hybrids).

Models

The most registered model in August was the Volkswagen ID.4 (1,483), with a huge advantage over all other models in the country. This almost allowed it to overtake the Tesla Model Y in year-to-date rank.

Interestingly, once again, we have two MEB-based models at the top, as the Skoda Enyaq iV has noted a very good result of 726 units. The third top BEV was the Tesla Model 3 (507).

The YTD list shown below indicates that Norway loves electric crossover/SUVs, which take all the top places.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD