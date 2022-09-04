New passenger car sales in Norway continue to decrease. In August, the number of registrations amounted to 12,363 (down almost 25% year-over-year). That brought the year-to-date number to 88,115 (down 20.5%).
Unfortunately, plug-in electric cars follow the same trend right now and just scored their seventh year-over-year decline in eight months.
Last month, 10,648 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 26% less than a year ago. It's a pretty substantial decrease and because of that, the market share decreased to 86.1% (from 87.7% a year ago).
An important thing to note is that both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars are in the red. BEVs were down by almost 22% last month, while PHEVs were down by 46%, as they are experiencing difficult times without generous incentives this year.
Plug-in hybrid sales continue to collapse due to reduced tax incentives (CO2 emission component).
Hopefully, things will get better later this year, but overall it seems that the year 2022 might end below 2021's level.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 9,247 (down 22%, at 74.8% market share) + 630 new vans
- PHEVs: 1,401 (down 46%, at 11.3% market share)
- Total: 10,648 (down 26%, at 86.1% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2022
So far this year, more than 77,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: 68,547 (up 3%, at 77.8% market share)
- PHEVs: 8,655 (down 67%, at 9.8% market share)
- Total: 77,202 (down 17%, at 87.6% market share)
For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, 151,917 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (up 44% over 2020 at an average market share of 86.2%).
The gasoline, diesel, and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 13.9% of the market last month (2.3% gasoline, 3.8% diesel, 7.8% hybrids).
Models
The most registered model in August was the Volkswagen ID.4 (1,483), with a huge advantage over all other models in the country. This almost allowed it to overtake the Tesla Model Y in year-to-date rank.
Interestingly, once again, we have two MEB-based models at the top, as the Skoda Enyaq iV has noted a very good result of 726 units. The third top BEV was the Tesla Model 3 (507).
The YTD list shown below indicates that Norway loves electric crossover/SUVs, which take all the top places.
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD
Source: OFV
