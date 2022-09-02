Global passenger plug-in electric car sales do not disappoint and, considering that the overall car market is down, look very promising.
According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 778,092 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in July, which is 61% more than a year ago.
That's one of the best monthly results and the best first month of a quarter. Compared to the overall market, plug-ins hold 14% of the market (including 10% for battery-electric cars).
It's amazing that one in ten new cars is already 100% electric and the segment is expanding at a healthy pace against all challenges.
Meanwhile, conventional hybrids are down year-over-year for the fourth consecutive month. Is this what prompted Toyota to invest more in BEV battery production?
Plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *556,000 (up 73% year-over-year) and 10% share
- PHEVs: about *222,000 (up 36% year-over-year) and 4% share
- Total: 778,092 (up 61% year-over-year) and 14% share
* estimated from the market share
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – July 2022
So far this year, more than 4.9 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the full twelve months of 2021.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: about *3.66 million and 8.9% share
- PHEVs: about *1.27 million and 3.1% share
- Total: 4,928,376 and roughly 12% share
* estimated from the market share
Model rank
July was an especially good month for BYD, which put multiple models in the top 10, including the Song BEV/PHEV (37,784) at #1 and Qin Plus BEV/PHEV (30,115) at #3. Between the two, we can see the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV micro car (37,129).
The Tesla Model Y was fourth, but at the same time, it was also the best monthly result for the first month of a quarter. Interesting is also the record of over 19,000 set by the Volkswagen ID.4.
Top 10 for the month:
- BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 37,784
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 37,129
- BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 30,115
- Tesla Model Y - 29,829
- BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 25,293
- BYD Dolphin - 20,546
- BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 19,295
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 19,035
- Tesla Model 3 - 17,246
- GAC Aion Y - 12,530
The Tesla Model Y remains the top-selling plug-in car model after the first seven months of the year, with a huge advantage over the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV micro car. The Tesla Model 3 is third, but its advantage over the top BYD models is shrinking (although only when counting BEVs and PHEVs together, as in the data source).
Top 20 by the end of July:
- Tesla Model Y - 344,928
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 244,961
- Tesla Model 3 - 236,518
- BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 196,875
- BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 162,610
- BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 122,518
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 82,632
- BYD Dolphin - 79,151
- BYD Yuan Plus - 74,258
- Li Xiang One EREV - 70,826
- BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 68,816
- Chery QQ Ice Cream - 63,478
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 60,985
- Changan Benni EV - 60,273
- Chery eQ1 - 58,116
- GAC Aion Y - 56,781
- Hozon Neta V - 49,401
- Kia EV6 - 48,131
- GAC Aion S - 46,788
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 45,474
Brand rank
In July, BYD noted a huge record of over 160,000 plug-in electric car registrations, which is over three times more than Tesla at 52,084. The third top brand was Volkswagen with a record of 46,400 units.
Top 10 for the month:
- BYD - 160,061
- Tesla - 52,084
- Volkswagen - 46,400
- SAIC-GM-Wuling - 40,275
- GAC - 25,094
- Geely - 24,599
- Chery - 24,498
- BMW - 24,175
- Dongfeng - 19,680
- Hyundai - 18,348
So far this year, the top brand is BYD, followed by Tesla, while the SAIC-GM-Wuling is the best of the rest.
