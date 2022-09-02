Global passenger plug-in electric car sales do not disappoint and, considering that the overall car market is down, look very promising.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 778,092 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in July, which is 61% more than a year ago.

That's one of the best monthly results and the best first month of a quarter. Compared to the overall market, plug-ins hold 14% of the market (including 10% for battery-electric cars).

It's amazing that one in ten new cars is already 100% electric and the segment is expanding at a healthy pace against all challenges.

Meanwhile, conventional hybrids are down year-over-year for the fourth consecutive month. Is this what prompted Toyota to invest more in BEV battery production?

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *556,000 (up 73% year-over-year) and 10% share

PHEVs: about *222,000 (up 36% year-over-year) and 4% share

Total: 778,092 (up 61% year-over-year) and 14% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – July 2022

So far this year, more than 4.9 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the full twelve months of 2021.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *3.66 million and 8.9% share

PHEVs: about *1.27 million and 3.1% share

Total: 4,928,376 and roughly 12% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

July was an especially good month for BYD, which put multiple models in the top 10, including the Song BEV/PHEV (37,784) at #1 and Qin Plus BEV/PHEV (30,115) at #3. Between the two, we can see the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV micro car (37,129).

The Tesla Model Y was fourth, but at the same time, it was also the best monthly result for the first month of a quarter. Interesting is also the record of over 19,000 set by the Volkswagen ID.4.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 37,784 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 37,129 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 30,115 Tesla Model Y - 29,829 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 25,293 BYD Dolphin - 20,546 BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 19,295 Volkswagen ID.4 - 19,035 Tesla Model 3 - 17,246 GAC Aion Y - 12,530

The Tesla Model Y remains the top-selling plug-in car model after the first seven months of the year, with a huge advantage over the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV micro car. The Tesla Model 3 is third, but its advantage over the top BYD models is shrinking (although only when counting BEVs and PHEVs together, as in the data source).

Top 20 by the end of July:

Tesla Model Y - 344,928 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 244,961 Tesla Model 3 - 236,518 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 196,875 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 162,610 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 122,518 Volkswagen ID.4 - 82,632 BYD Dolphin - 79,151 BYD Yuan Plus - 74,258 Li Xiang One EREV - 70,826 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 68,816 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 63,478 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 60,985 Changan Benni EV - 60,273 Chery eQ1 - 58,116 GAC Aion Y - 56,781 Hozon Neta V - 49,401 Kia EV6 - 48,131 GAC Aion S - 46,788 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 45,474

Brand rank

In July, BYD noted a huge record of over 160,000 plug-in electric car registrations, which is over three times more than Tesla at 52,084. The third top brand was Volkswagen with a record of 46,400 units.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD - 160,061 Tesla - 52,084 Volkswagen - 46,400 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 40,275 GAC - 25,094 Geely - 24,599 Chery - 24,498 BMW - 24,175 Dongfeng - 19,680 Hyundai - 18,348

So far this year, the top brand is BYD, followed by Tesla, while the SAIC-GM-Wuling is the best of the rest.