The European passenger car market continues to struggle as the overall sales decreased again in July.
The plug-in electric car segment is also affected by the challenging market situation - especially the constrained supply of new cars.
According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, over 157,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 5% less than a year ago. On the positive side, the market share remains relatively strong at 19%.
The main issue behind the overall drop is a significant 25% decrease of plug-in hybrid car sales, because all-electric cars are actually doing very well, recording a 19 % increase compared to the previous year.
It will be interesting to see whether PHEVs will return to form or gradually fade behind BEVs.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *91,000 (up 19% year-over-year) and 11% share
- PHEVs: about *66,000 (down 25% year-over-year) and 8% share
- Total: 157,694 (down 5% year-over-year) and 19% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2022
So far this year, some 1.3 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume.
- BEVs: about *0.77 million and 12% share
- PHEVs: about *0.51 million and 8% share
- Total: 1,285,520 and 20% share
* estimated from the market share
Top plug-in models
In July, the Fiat 500 electric was the most registered electric car model in Europe, with slightly over 5,000 units.
It was followed by three MEB-based models - Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.3.
The top five for the month was been completed by the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech.
An interesting thing is that there were only three PHEV models in the top 20 plug-ins. The highest classified PHEV happens to be the Hyundai Tucson PHEV (#14 and 2,608 units).
Noteworthy is that the Cupra Born noted a new record 2,999 units and entered the top 10.
Results last month:
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,053
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,889
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,654
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,697
- Renault Megane E-Tech - 3,549
- Peugeot e-208 - 3,470
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,460
- Cupra Born - 2,999
- Dacia Spring - 2,970
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2,873
The Fiat 500 electric continues its pursuit of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe. The Tesla Model Y noted only 1,725 units in July, but at the same time, it was the highest result in the first month of a quarter for this model.
Skoda Enyaq iV jumped by three positions and now sits just behind the Volkswagen ID.4 as the #5.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 47,003
- Tesla Model 3 - 40,679
- Fiat 500 electric - 38,213
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 28,669
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 26,908
- Peugeot e-208 - 26,602
- Renault ZOE - 24,502
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 24,137
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 23,981
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 23,969
Top brands and automotive groups
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- BMW - 9.2%
- Mercedes-Benz - 8.1%
- Volkswagen - 6.9%
- Tesla - 6.8%
- Kia - 6.3%
- Peugeot - 5.8%
- Audi - 5.8%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 19.4% share (Volkswagen brand at 6.9%, Audi at 5.8%)
- Stellantis - 16.7% share (Peugeot brand at 5.8%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 11.6 % share (Kia brand at 6.3%, Hyundai at 5.3%)
- BMW Group - 11.1% share (BMW brand at 9.2%)
- Mercedes Group - 9.1% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.1%)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.7% share
- Tesla - 6.8% share
