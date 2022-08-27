The European passenger car market continues to struggle as the overall sales decreased again in July.

The plug-in electric car segment is also affected by the challenging market situation - especially the constrained supply of new cars.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, over 157,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 5% less than a year ago. On the positive side, the market share remains relatively strong at 19%.

The main issue behind the overall drop is a significant 25% decrease of plug-in hybrid car sales, because all-electric cars are actually doing very well, recording a 19 % increase compared to the previous year.

It will be interesting to see whether PHEVs will return to form or gradually fade behind BEVs.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *91,000 (up 19% year-over-year) and 11% share

PHEVs: about *66,000 (down 25% year-over-year) and 8% share

Total: 157,694 (down 5% year-over-year) and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2022

So far this year, some 1.3 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume.

BEVs: about *0.77 million and 12% share

PHEVs: about *0.51 million and 8% share

Total: 1,285,520 and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

In July, the Fiat 500 electric was the most registered electric car model in Europe, with slightly over 5,000 units.

It was followed by three MEB-based models - Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.3.

The top five for the month was been completed by the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech.

An interesting thing is that there were only three PHEV models in the top 20 plug-ins. The highest classified PHEV happens to be the Hyundai Tucson PHEV (#14 and 2,608 units).

Noteworthy is that the Cupra Born noted a new record 2,999 units and entered the top 10.

Results last month:

Fiat 500 electric - 5,053 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,889 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,654 Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,697 Renault Megane E-Tech - 3,549 Peugeot e-208 - 3,470 Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,460 Cupra Born - 2,999 Dacia Spring - 2,970 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2,873

The Fiat 500 electric continues its pursuit of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe. The Tesla Model Y noted only 1,725 units in July, but at the same time, it was the highest result in the first month of a quarter for this model.

Skoda Enyaq iV jumped by three positions and now sits just behind the Volkswagen ID.4 as the #5.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 47,003 Tesla Model 3 - 40,679 Fiat 500 electric - 38,213 Volkswagen ID.4 - 28,669 Skoda Enyaq iV - 26,908 Peugeot e-208 - 26,602 Renault ZOE - 24,502 Ford Kuga PHEV - 24,137 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 23,981 Hyundai Kona Electric - 23,969

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 9.2%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.1%

Volkswagen - 6.9%

Tesla - 6.8%

Kia - 6.3%

Peugeot - 5.8%

Audi - 5.8%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):