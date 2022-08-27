The European passenger car market continues to struggle as the overall sales decreased again in July.

The plug-in electric car segment is also affected by the challenging market situation - especially the constrained supply of new cars.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, over 157,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 5% less than a year ago. On the positive side, the market share remains relatively strong at 19%.

The main issue behind the overall drop is a significant 25% decrease of plug-in hybrid car sales, because all-electric cars are actually doing very well, recording a 19 % increase compared to the previous year.

It will be interesting to see whether PHEVs will return to form or gradually fade behind BEVs.

New plug-in car registrations:

  • BEVs: about *91,000 (up 19% year-over-year) and 11% share
  • PHEVs: about *66,000 (down 25% year-over-year) and 8% share
  • Total: 157,694 (down 5% year-over-year) and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2022

external_image

So far this year, some 1.3 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume.

  • BEVs: about *0.77 million and 12% share
  • PHEVs: about *0.51 million and 8% share
  • Total: 1,285,520 and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

In July, the Fiat 500 electric was the most registered electric car model in Europe, with slightly over 5,000 units.

It was followed by three MEB-based models - Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.3.

The top five for the month was been completed by the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech.

An interesting thing is that there were only three PHEV models in the top 20 plug-ins. The highest classified PHEV happens to be the Hyundai Tucson PHEV (#14 and 2,608 units).

Noteworthy is that the Cupra Born noted a new record 2,999 units and entered the top 10.

Results last month:

  1. Fiat 500 electric - 5,053
  2. Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,889
  3. Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,654
  4. Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,697
  5. Renault Megane E-Tech - 3,549
  6. Peugeot e-208 - 3,470
  7. Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,460
  8. Cupra Born - 2,999
  9. Dacia Spring - 2,970
  10. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2,873

The Fiat 500 electric continues its pursuit of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe. The Tesla Model Y noted only 1,725 units in July, but at the same time, it was the highest result in the first month of a quarter for this model.

Skoda Enyaq iV jumped by three positions and now sits just behind the Volkswagen ID.4 as the #5.

Results year-to-date:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 47,003
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 40,679
  3. Fiat 500 electric - 38,213
  4. Volkswagen ID.4 - 28,669
  5. Skoda Enyaq iV - 26,908
  6. Peugeot e-208 - 26,602
  7. Renault ZOE - 24,502
  8. Ford Kuga PHEV - 24,137
  9. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 23,981
  10. Hyundai Kona Electric - 23,969

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

  • BMW - 9.2%
  • Mercedes-Benz - 8.1%
  • Volkswagen - 6.9%
  • Tesla - 6.8%
  • Kia - 6.3%
  • Peugeot - 5.8%
  • Audi - 5.8%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):

  • Volkswagen Group - 19.4% share (Volkswagen brand at 6.9%, Audi at 5.8%)
  • Stellantis - 16.7% share (Peugeot brand at 5.8%)
  • Hyundai Motor Group - 11.6 % share (Kia brand at 6.3%, Hyundai at 5.3%)
  • BMW Group - 11.1% share (BMW brand at 9.2%)
  • Mercedes Group - 9.1% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.1%)
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.7% share
  • Tesla - 6.8% share

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) - CleanTechnica

