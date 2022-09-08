In line with preliminary reports and expectations, Tesla has significantly increased production output at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China, which translated into a near-record result in August.

Last month, the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - amounted to 76,965 units, which is 74% more than a year ago. This result was expected in early September.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

Tesla announced in July that its Chinese plant can produce more than 750,000 Model 3/Model Y annually. After the latest upgrade of the plant, the manufacturing capacity might be even higher - some say that even 1.1-1.2 million annually (or 100,000 per month).

A sign that the supply of MIC Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars significantly improved (compared to demand at least) is reduced estimated delivery times.

We guess that the following months will give us the answer as to whether Tesla can produce more cars in China (the previous record was set in June at 78,906).

During the first eight months of the year, the total volume reached 399,939 (up 67% year-over-year).

According to the CPCA, Tesla's cumulative wholesale volume from the Tesla Giga Shanghai is now above 1 million, including roughly 634,000 in the past 12 months.

Sales in China

The report indicates that last month, local sales in China amounted to 34,502 (up 168% year-over-year).

Tesla MIC retail sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter (the first half of a quarter is usually focused on export).

Cumulatively, Tesla's MIC sales in China exceeded 699,000 units.

Export

According to the report, last month 42,463 Tesla MIC cars were exported (up 35% year-over-year), which a new all-time record.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 225,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the recent 12 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). Data for individual models (sales in China) for the past month is not yet available.

What we do know is that the Tesla Model 3 (retail sales in China plus export) amounted to 14,796, while the Tesla Model Y noted 62,169. The proportion of Model Y/Model 3 exceeds 4:1.