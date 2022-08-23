Last week, the Meyers Manx made a spectacular comeback in modernized, all-electric form at the Monterey Car Week.

Mind you, the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric comes from the same company that brought us the original Volkswagen Beetle-based Manx, and it's actually only its second product after the first-generation Manx.

After the unveiling in California, the company opened reservations for the Manx 2.0 Electric on its website. Customers who are interested in securing an early build slot of the electric buggy have to pay a fully refundable $500 deposit, although no pricing information has been announced yet.

The company's website also features an application button for the so-called Manx 2.0 EV Beta Program, where 50 early owners will agree to drive their car for a minimum amount of mileage over a 12-month period. These owners will test the car in various conditions and share feedback on a regular basis with Meyers to help improve the product.

The company says the 50 beta testers will be selected by an internal committee based on their personal story and experience as well as overall "Manx spirit." Needless to say, the beta testers will get their cars delivered before everyone else.

Meyers has also released new photos of the Manx 2.0 Electric after its public debut, revealing more features of the electric buggy, especially when it comes to the interior.

The new set of studio photos gives us a better idea of the vehicle's storage capacity, revealing a storage space under the hood; unfortunately, it's not a frunk because it can only house a spare tire and tools. There's also a storage area behind the seats, covered by the roof. It's not a lockable compartment, though.

When it's scheduled to launch in 2024, the Manx 2.0 Electric will offer two battery pack choices—20 kWh and 40 kWh—a 6 kW onboard charger and optional 60 kW DC fast-charging capability.

Just like the original, the Manx 2.0 will be rear-wheel drive, but it will have two electric motors, one for each wheel. The version with the larger 40 kWh battery pack is expected to have a range of up to 300 miles (482 kilometers) and a combined output of 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet (325 Newton-meters) of torque. This should enable it to sprint to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

The base 20 kWh model will get 150 miles (241 kilometers) of range and less powerful motors.