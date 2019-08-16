Volkswagen's concept all-electric dune buggy - the Volkswagen ID. Buggy - for the first time hits the roads and beaches of California.

The MEB-based buggy soon will be shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week.

As we can see in one of the latest photos, the electric version is much bigger than the original Meyers Manx. With a 62 kWh battery and up to 250 km (155 miles) of WLTP range, as well as 150 kW rear-wheel drive unit, it should provide equal fun but in total silence.

"Drawing inspiration from the classic dune buggies of the 60s, the ID. BUGGY shows the versatility of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and puts the fun in functional. The BUGGY’s modular design allows for the composite upper body to be detached from the MEB chassis, opening up a world of possibilities for third-party manufacturers, as the original Meyers Manx kit did for the first buggies. The lack of doors and a roof make the ID. BUGGY ready for the purest form of classic beach cruising. Off-road features include standard 18-inch wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® off-road tires (255/55 at front and 285/60 at rear), as well as solid aluminum underbody protection. Two robust red steel eyelets are integrated in the bumpers for towing and the reinforced windshield frame and the Targa bar provide rollover support. Inside, the ID. BUGGY features a minimalist aesthetic and waterproof materials. A hexagonal steering wheel, covered with water-repellent Nappa leather, features touch controls, and a digital instrument cluster keeps the dash uncluttered. Despite the shortened wheelbase of the concept car, passengers have an unusually large amount of space."

Volkswagen I.D. Buggy specs:

62 kWh battery

up to 250 km (155 miles) of WLTP range

150 kW/204 PS and 309 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque rear electric motor

and of torque rear electric motor option of all-wheel drive with additional front motor

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds

top speed electronically controlled at 160 km/h (99 mph)

based on Volkswagen MEB platform

