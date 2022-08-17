New passenger car registrations in France decreased year-over-year for 14 consecutive months in July, reaching 107,547 (down 7%). Of course, the year-to-date result is also negative at nearly 880,000 units (down 15%).

Interestingly, plug-in electric car sales improved last month, but mostly because of the high growth of all-electric car sales, as plug-in hybrids continue the downward trend.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 20,937 plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 9.4% year-over-year), including 20,085 passenger plug-in cars, which represents 18.7% of the market.

All-electric car sales amounted to 12,736 (up 69%) and accounted for 11.8% of total new passenger car registrations. In contrast, plug-in hybrids were down 32% year-over-year.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 12,736 (up 69%) at 11.8% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 7,349 (down 32%) at 6.8% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 804 (no change) at 3.3% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 48 (down 14%)

Total plug-ins: 20,937 (up 9.4%)

Plug-in car sales in France – July 2022

So far this year, over 180,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 106,067 (up 29%)

Passenger PHEVs: 70,157 (down 13%)

Light commercial BEVs: 7,092 (up 13%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 399

Total plug-ins: 183,731 (up 8.4%)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, over 315,000 plug-ins were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

France clearly has some new potential engine of growth in the form of the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech electric model. It was the most registered one last month (1,937 units), far exceeding the other BEVs.

For reference, the Peugeot e-208 noted 1,379 units, Renault ZOE 953, Fiat 500 electric 938, while Peugeot e-2008 876. No Tesla or Volkswagen cars are in the top 10 BEVs.

We believe that the Peugeot e-208 remains at the top after seven months (11,091 units), while the Dacia Spring and Fiat 500 electric are at nearly 10,000 each.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: