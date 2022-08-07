In July, new passenger car registrations in the UK decreased by 9% year-over-year to 112,162. During the first seven months of the year, car registrations decreased by 11.5% to 914,241.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) explains that there are still significant supply chain shortages.

"Ongoing global supply chain issues, predominantly the lack of semiconductors, continued to frustrate order fulfilment, exacerbated by Covid lockdowns in key manufacturing and logistics centres in China, plus disruption from the war in Ukraine, all of which restricted production output and thus supply into the UK new car market."

The plug-in electric car segment is also affected by the supply issues, as the number of new registrations decreased almost 11% year-over-year to 18,776. Because of that, the market share decreased compared to the previous year by 16.7%.

If we take a look at the numbers, it turns out that the plug-in hybrids are to blame, as they are down 34% year-over-year. All-electric cars are actually up by 9.9% to 12,243. And that's the only segment that is still growing because conventional hybrids are down 6.7%.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – July 2022

BEVs: 12,243 (up 9.9% year-over-year) at market share of 10.9%

PHEVs: 6,533 (down 34% year-over-year) at market share of 5.8%

Total: 18,776 (down 10.8% year-over-year) at market share of 16.7%

So far this year, more than 185,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of over 20%.

New plug-in car registrations, year-to-date in 2022:

BEVs: 127,492 (up 50% year-over-year) - market share of 13.9%

PHEVs: 57,796 (down 15% year-over-year) - market share of 6.3%

Total: 185,288 (up 21% year-over-year) - market share of 20.3%

For reference, in twelve months of 2021, some 305,281 plug-in electric cars were registered (up 74% year-over-year) at 18.5% market share.

More details, including also other types:

Top models

In July, none of the standalone electric models were able to break into the top 10 for the month or year-to-date. In July, the Tesla Model Y was second best (and 10th YTD).

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 18,722 were registered last month (down 20.7% year-over-year). Out of that, about 765 were all-electric (up 70%), which translated to a market share of 4.1%.