NIO announced a mix of positive and negative news regarding July, as, besides a slight increase in deliveries, the company still notes production constraints.

Last month, NIO delivered 10,052 cars, which is 27% more than a year ago. That's the second five-digit result after the 12,961 record in June.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021, the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

In terms of models, NIO, unfortunately, does not report results for individual models anymore. The company says only that it delivered 7,579 "premium smart electric SUVs" and 2,473 "premium smart electric sedan." The first category includes ES6, EC6 and ES8 models, while the second is only the ET7 model.

The company explains that the production of the ET7 and EC6 models was constrained by the supply of casting parts

"The Company has been working closely with supply chain partners and expects to accelerate vehicle production in the following months of the third quarter of 2022."

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): N/A

EC6 (coupe version of the ES6): N/A

ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): N/A

ET7: 2,473 (new)

Total: 10,052 (up 27% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – July 2022

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 60,000 electric cars.

ES6: N/A

EC6: N/A

ES8: N/A

ET7: 9,385 (new)

Total: 60,879 (up 22% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 227,949 electric cars (200,000th car has been produced on April 26), including over 100,000 in the most recent 12 months.

All four existing models (NIO ES8, NIO ES6, NIO EC6 and the latest NIO ET7) are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre, also in Hefei.

The company intends to start deliveries of its fifth model - the ES7, which is a brand new mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV, in August.

Simultaneously, NIO will start deliveries of the upgraded 2022 ES8, ES6 and EC6 "equipped with the upgraded digital cockpit domain controller and sensing suite, enhancing the computing and perception capabilities as well as digital experience of the vehicles."

The next step will be the launch of the NIO ET5 mid-size electric sedan, which was unveiled in December 2021, and scheduled for market launch in Q3 2022. It will be the first model produced at NIO's second factory at NeoPark.

NIO reports also that as of July 31, the number of battery swap stations reached 1,047 (the 1,000th has been deployed on July 6). They were used over 10 million times cumulatively.

Besides battery swap stations, the company has also 948 fast charging stations (with 5,137 individual chargers) and 828 destination charging stations (with 5,083 individual stalls).