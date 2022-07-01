NIO announced that the supply chain and vehicle production fully resumed in June, which allowed the company to achieve record results.

Last month, NIO delivered 12,961 cars, which is 60% more than a year ago and an all-time monthly record. The previous best result was 10,878 in November 2021.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021, the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

In terms of models, the ES6 was at a near-record level, but the EC6 was down 35% year-over-year. The NIO ET7 model is ramping up, reaching 4,349 units in its fourth month on the market.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 5,100 (up 36% year-over-year)

EC6 (coupe version of the ES6): 1,828 (down 35%)

ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,684 (up 12%)

ET7: 4,349 (new)

Total: 12,961 (up 60% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – June 2022

Overall, NIO delivered 25,059 electric cars in Q2, which is slightly above the guidance of 23,000-25,000.

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 50,000 electric cars.

ES6: 23,534

EC6: 12,359

ES8: 8,022

ET7: 6,912

Total: 50,827 (up 21% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 217,897 electric cars (200,000th car has been produced on April 26), including over 100,000 in the most recent 12 months.

All four existing models (NIO ES8, NIO ES6, NIO EC6 and the latest NIO ET7) are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre, also in Hefei.

The company intends to start deliveries of its fifth model - the ES7, which is a brand new mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV, in August.

Simultaneously, NIO will start deliveries of the upgraded 2022 ES8, ES6 and EC6: "equipped with the upgraded digital cockpit domain controller and sensing suite, enhancing the computing and perception capabilities as well as digital experience of the vehicles."

The next step will be the launch of the NIO ET5 mid-size electric sedan, which was unveiled in December 2021, and scheduled for market launch in Q3 2022. It will be the first model produced at NIO's second factory at NeoPark.